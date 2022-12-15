Alexa Demie Cuts Ties With Balenciaga, Festive LOLs With Stella McCartney, Joseph Altuzarra’s Altu Drops Alvin Baltrop Collection, And More!

Alexa Demie appears to cut ties with Balenciaga

In the wake of Balenciaga’s campaign scandals, one which featured children in inappropriate scenarios and a separate campaign with child pornography court documents visible as set props, actress Alexa Demie seems to finally be marking her distance. While the Euphoria star, who’s regularly seen in Balenciaga on the red carpet and appeared in a major campaign for the brand this year, has remained silent on the matter, eagle-eyed sleuths noticed that she has unfollowed the luxury label’s Instagram account and has deleted all posts on her own feed where she’s wearing Balenciaga too. It follows Kim Kardashian condemning the brand last month, stating, “I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

alexa demie just unfollowed them and deleted balenciaga related posts from her feed including the campaign that she did 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/55ZhzBuO72 — ❦ (@saintdoII) December 14, 2022

Stella McCartney indulges her inner QVC star

Getting in the festive mood, Stella McCartney took out the backcombing brush and went full retro QVC presenter for the holidays. Channeling her ‘Stell-F on the Shelf’ seasonal alter ego, the designer has a gifting idea for everyone, from her most popular handbags and footwear pieces to her own brand skincare and, naturally, a Beatles album. McCartney’s tongue-in-cheek and satirical video series have become a social media favorite in recent years, see the latest below.

The ALTU x Alvin Baltrop collection is here, with a campaign shot by Ryan McGinley

For its first-ever capsule, Joseph Altuzarra’s ‘genderful’ brand ALTU has launched a limited-edition collection presenting the seminal work of late Black queer photographer Alvin Baltrop. In a release, Altuzarra said he was “struck by the poignancy and power” of the Bronx-native’s imagery, which primarily documented the gay and queer scene in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as the underground creative experimentalism happening in the city and the then-dilapidated west side Piers. “His photographs brim with raw sensuality and eroticism, yet are also full of tenderness and love. They are deeply touching and affecting, and I am so honored to celebrate Alvin Baltrop’s work in this special collection,” the designer, who’s a passionate collector of gay artists’ work, continued. The collection, created in partnership with Third Streaming which stewards Baltrop’s Legacy projects, will raise awareness of and funding for The Alvin Baltrop Trust. Proceeds from the sale of this capsule, which includes cropped leather jackets, roomy leather pants, hoodies, and soft crewnecks with Baltrop’s imagery screen printed on to them, will go towards the preservation and digitization of thousands of never-before-seen images from his archive. See the campaign below, which stars actor Isaac Powell, Grant Uba, Lucian Clifforth, Ramie Ahmed, Elliot Jerome Brown Jr., China Black, Alana Jessica Martin, Rubby Valentin, Cloe Young, and Max Battle, and find out more on ALTU.world.

NY Magazine/The Cut’s popular Sex Diaries franchise is coming to screens this weekend

Since 2007, New York Magazine’s Sex Diaries series has been chronicling between the sheets antics of anonymous New Yorkers. Now, the series is being given the docuseries treatment, with the show airing on HBO tomorrow. Alyssa Shelasky, who’s been the custodian of the column for the last eight years, penned a piece for The Cut today that tells the backstory of reviving the series, what it takes to corral a diarist each week, and how she went about doing the seemingly impossible: casting the show with real life New Yorkers willing to share the most intimate parts of their private lives with a camera crew. Shelasky writes, “Our dream was for the cast to mirror an NYC subway car in terms of diversity. Eventually, with the help of the show’s amazing director and producers, we found our stars. Eight New Yorkers agreed to let us film their sex lives. None of them needed any convincing. They were all born for this moment. I did nothing, and they did everything.”

