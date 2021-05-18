Surprise: Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her First Child!

We interrupt this program with breaking news: Naomi Campbell is now a mom! The supermodel just announced the birth of her daughter today on Instagram.

“So honored to have this gentle soul in my life,” Campbell captioned the sweet photo, which featured her daughter’s feet in her manicured hand. “There is no greater love.”

Campbell isn’t the only one that’s thrilled—so is her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell. “Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be a grandmother,” she stated on Instagram.

Of course, fanfare has ensued within hours of the post going viral. Messages of support on all social media platforms can be seen from the likes of Marc Jacobs, Edward Enninful, Samira Nasr, Zoe Saldana, Andy Cohen, Riccardo Tisci, and more. It’s clear that Campbell’s new daughter has an extremely fashionable childhood ahead of her!

Campbell is notably the latest of the original supermodels to become a mother. She joins Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Christie Brinkley, Gisele Bundchen, and Helena Christensen—who all have kids of various ages. Baby fever has been in the air lately, with new legions of models like Grace Elizabeth, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Elsa Hosk becoming moms in recent months too, among others. As cities open up, could there be there be model mama playdates in the future? One can hope!

While more details about Campbell’s daughter are still unknown, we’re excitedly awaiting more intel—which could possibly be revealed in her latest “No Filter with Naomi” YouTube video with Diane von Furstenberg, which goes live at 3PM today. Watch this space!

