Kenny is back in the spotlight! Kendall Jenner is joined by performer FKA Twigs and rapper Shygirl in Burberry’s latest campaign, which shines a spotlight on the Olympia bag. The curve-shaped shoulder bag narrowly steals the spotlight from the star trio in the muted-toned Ib Kamara-styled ads.

The Inez and Vinoodh-lensed campaign highlights the accessory, which like the women placed front and center, marries sensuality and strength. Crafted in Italy from smooth leather, the bag, which looks set to become a hit on the street style circuit, comes in a variety of sizes, styles, and colorways including warm sand, black, burgundy, marigold yellow, pale blue, and juniper green. (We’ll have one of each, please!)

Jenner, 25, has been relatively quiet on the fashion front, having been absent from the runway for the past few Fashion Months. Her appearance in this new Burberry campaign marks her third of the Spring Summer ’21 season—after already popping up in Versace’s and Givenchy’s. Of her latest gig, she said, “Every time I am asked to be in a Burberry campaign, I feel as excited as the first time I was asked. Riccardo has become like family, he is someone who has always encouraged me to be myself and his support from the beginning has meant the world to me. I am so proud to be a part of this campaign that celebrates the strength of women.”

Tisci, who notably sought inspiration from his single mom who raised him alongside his eight sisters for his most recent collection, once again had those traits on the brain. He said, “When designing the Olympia, I was thinking about creating the perfect form of a handbag—something that could capture the essence of femininity. So, for the campaign, I wanted to celebrate three incredible women in my life who embody the power and beauty of feminine energy: FKA twigs, Kendall and Shygirl. These women are amazingly talented and confident, and have a natural fierceness and determination to carve their own paths, each freely expressing their originality through their creativity.”

