Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2023 Lands, Tom Ford Takes A Nap, Monica Screening, And More!

Sports Illustrated reveals four cover stars for 2023 Swimsuit issue

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has landed, with cover star honor bestowed upon Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, and Kim Petras. All together, the issue features a staggering cast of 28 famous figures, including Lauren Chan, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Olivia Ponton, Ellie Thurman, Camille Kostek, Padma Lakshmi, Jasmine Sanders, Georgina Burke, Duckie Thot, Leyna Bloom, Marquita Pring, and many more. At age 81, Stewart is the oldest woman to ever appear in the mag, while Nader’s cover marks her first after four previous appearances in the pages since being discovered in the media brand’s Swim Search. Of her feature, Stewart says she didn’t feel nervous at all and wanted to prove that any woman could be on the cover of the publication. “Trying new things is very good. Being fearless is very good. Don’t be afraid of anything,” the mogul said. Editor in chief MJ Day added, “There is no theme [to this year’s issue]—rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally.” See all the features here.

Tom Ford reveals what’s next

In his first post-exit interview since confirming he will step down from his namesake brand following its multi-billion dollar acquisition, Ford told Bridget Foley that first and foremost, he’s ready for a rest. Ford, 61, tells the writer that when his 10-year-old son Jack heads off to camp this summer, he knows exactly what he’ll do. “I’m going to go to my house in New York. I’m going to be in my underwear and a dirty T-shirt. I’m going to eat bowls of cereal. I might not take a bath for three or four days at a time. I’m going to stare at the ceiling. I’m going to watch stupid television, and I just want to be left alone. Now, whether that’s because I’m with a 10-year-old all the time or because I just feel I need a little bit of a break, I don’t know,” he says. Ford also addressed the cumulative heartbreak of losing his father, partner of 35 years Richard Buckley, and his very first boyfriend Ian Falconer over the last few years. “I need a few months to digest everything that has happened, and then start writing,” he says. Ford recently revealed that he will focus solely on making movies, through his production company Fade to Black. “The most fun I’ve ever had in my life was making my two movies [A Single Man and Nocturnal Animals],” the designer says. As for what kind of pictures we can expect from him? “Dark comedy, because that’s what life is. It’s a dark, dark comedy. Life is just so much pain, but yet so absurd. I think if you don’t approach it with a certain comedic point of view, it can kill you, life.” Read the whole tête-a-tête on Air Mail here.

IFC Films & The Cinema Society hosted a screening of Monica Tipped as “the most important film you will see this year,” guests came out to see Monica; a flick which took years to come to fruition but has since been receiving rave reviews. The film’s lead, trans actress Trace Lysette, was in attendance for the screening and soirée, as was co-star Patricia Clarkson, director and co-writer Andrea Pallaoro, and producers Gina Resnick and Christina Dow. Other attendees on the evening included Piper Perabo, Eric Stoltz, Zoe Boyle, Mike Doyle, Geneva Carr, Rory Culkin, Gina Gershon, Elvira Lind, Sara Ramirez, Christiane Seidel, Don Lemon and Tim Malone, Halina Reijn, Emma O’Connor, Jo Ellen Pellman, Cat Yezbak, John Bubniak, Kathryn Gallagher, James Gallagher, Vlada Roslyakova, Daniel Benedict, Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir, and head of IFC Films, Scott Shooman. See inside the evening, below: