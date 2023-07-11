Simkhai Taps Amber Valletta, A Chic Screening Out East, Ulla Johnson For Your Home, Ralph Lauren Returns, Sara & Erin Foster Get Into Beauty, And More!

Amber Valletta fronts Simkhai’s Pre-Fall 2023 campaign

Can you say dream team? Endearing supermodel and sustainably-minded tastemaker Amber Valletta is starring front and center in the new Simkhai Pre-Fall campaign, shot by Drew Vickers and styled by Camilla Nickerson. In the sophomore campaign since the brand re-envisioned its creative approach, Valletta embodies the Simkhai woman in a barely-there beauty look and seasonless staples from the brand, such as structured suiting, form-fitting knitwear, and timeless tailoring. Oh, and that gold Bridget shell clutch that continuously does the rounds on TikTok’s best dressed wedding guests. It being Simkhai, who we’ve come to depend on for effortlessly elegant occasionwear too, the Pre-Fall 2023 collection presents a crystal fringe white maxi dress and a two piece black beaded ensemble, as well as an oversized blazer dress cinched with a crystal carabiner trim that will see you through dress code after dress code, year after year. Peep the campaign below:

Images: Courtesy

Guests join John Slattery for a screening of Maggie Moore(s) in the Hamptons

John Slattery and his wife Talia Balsam were joined by chic East Enders for a private and intimate screening of Maggie Moore(s), a real-life inspired tale directed by the actor which sees his one-time Mad Men co-star Jon Hamm as a small town detective investigating the murders of two women with the same name. For the oceanfront outdoor screening which was hosted at a beautiful private home and supported by Brunello Cucinelli and Air Mail, guests gathered to kick of the evening with cocktails in the sand and a buffet feast from caterer-to-the-stars Mary Giuliani. (Popcorn? So passé.) Among those who joined Slattery were Christie Brinkley, Andy Cohen, Lauren Graham, Julianne Hough, Katie Couric and John Molner, Sasha Alexander and Edoardo Ponti, Darren Star, Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne, Donna Karan, Marci Klein and Andrew Reyniak, Nancy McCartney, Eric and Sandra Ripert, Jane Buffett, Carey Lowell and Tom Freston, Elizabeth Saltzman, Jason Weinberg, Linda Wells, Rainer Andreesen, Olivia Chantecaille, Alessandra Stanley & Emily Davis, Daniel Benedict, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir; many of whom were kitted out in Brunello Cucinelli. The luxury brand’s president and CEO of North America, Massimo Caronna, was also in attendance.

Images: BFA

Ralph Lauren set to return to NYFW

ICYMI: The titan of American design is readying to make his NYFW comeback. Ralph Lauren will show on the calendar this September, marking the first time the brand has joined the schedule since September 2019. The show is slated to take place on the evening of Friday, September 8, but an exact venue is not yet known. The bar is high, considering the last two off-calendar shows took place at the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California and in Manhattan’s MoMa. Last month, the brand also made a return to the Milan Fashion Week Men’s calendar. Watch this space!

Ulla Johnson’s debut homeware offering is here

Be still our hearts! Fans of Ulla Johnson’s haute bohemia will be overjoyed to know that they can carry that essence through to their home now too. Marking the NY-based designer’s first decor-focused endeavor, the Ulla Johnson x Cabana capsule is now available, exclusively via Net-a-Porter. The collaboration with Casa Cabana, the biannual print magazine and homeware line, sees tablecloths, painted porcelain plates, hand-embroidered placemats and napkins, Murano water glasses, and a pouf rendered in a hibiscus floral print from the Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2023 collection. In short, close your eyes and it’s exactly what you’d imagine one of Johnson’s muses surroundings to look like. Shop it here!

Sara and Erin Foster team up with Saint Jane

Pucker up! Sara and Erin Foster of Favorite Daughter have made their first foray into beauty, with a collaboration with clean skincare brand Saint Jane. Their new Luxury Lip Oil duo is aptly named Calm & Chaos (does anything sum up a sisterly dynamic better?!) and features two natural, hydrating lip oils with nourishing ingredients like Vitamin C, chamomile, and aloe. Calm, Erin’s favorite, is a sheer, subtle nude which works alone as an all-day or overnight option, as well as over all your go-to lippies for a plump but never-sticky finish, while Sara’s favorite, Chaos, is a deeper tone that amps up your makeup look from day to evening in one quick application. Shop it now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINT JANE (@saintjanebeauty)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.