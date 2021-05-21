Shoes! Bags! Bling! Five Accessories Brands To Know At Atlanta Apparel

Get ready, Atlanta Apparel is back from June 9-12. Fast becoming our favorite way to keep up with what the greater population will be wearing months down the line, we’re once again looking closely at who’s showing at the major market event. Mark your calendars, snap up your tickets. and read on for some of the brands we’ve got our eyes firmly fixed on.

Julie Vos

Julie Vos knows more than a thing or two about fine jewelry—and it shows in the eclectic details of every piece she makes. Tapping pearls, imported glass, 24K gold, and the inspiration of New York City, each one of Vos’ designs is thoughtfully crafted to emulate the standards of fine jewelry. So, stack up some gemstone-adorned bangles and throw on something dangly and gold.

Oliver Thomas

With all of the highly anticipated travel we’re to be doing this summer—even if it’s just to the park for a quick tan—a weekender tote is a must. Cue Oliver Thomas, the bag connoisseur and go-to for any and all our carryall needs. Not only is each bag vegan, water-resistant, lightweight and machine-washable, but it’s the perfect option for anyone who wants to get sh*t done (their words, not ours!)

Matisse Footwear

There’s no question we’ve been eyeing up Matisse Footwear as we transition into warmer weather—and it most definitely has something to do with the “street-to-beach” mentality that shines through in every design. From platform sandals to slip-on mules and everything in between, Matisse offers the transitional shoe wardrobe every woman needs—summer and beyond.

Parker and Hyde

What do a day spent at the tennis courts, a weekend spent at the beach, and errands-running in the city all have in common? They’re the perfect excuse to sport a neoprene tote—the same bag that amassed Parker and Hyde their devoted following. Offered in ever-changing styles and patterns, the tote is the stylish answer to all of your warm weather needs. Oh, and did we mention they’re customizable?!

Teleties

There’s nothing more irksome than an unreliable hair tie, let alone the headache that accompanies keeping those locks pulled up! Lucky for us, Teleties understood the struggle and created the perfect (dare we say stylish!) alternative. Citing its strong-grip, no-rip hair tie as its number one seller, the brand takes pride in keeping hair care hassle-free. Bring on the beach hair!

