Seven Brands to Watch At Australian Fashion Week

G’day to the rest of the world—Australian Fashion Week Resort 2022 season has officially begun! Live from Sydney, this year’s installment marks a welcome return to in-person and mask-less fashion events. With a combination of old-timers and newcomers, AAFW was destined to be a week to remember—as proven by the heaps of showings already! In celebration, we’ve rounded up returning brands and newcomers that we reckon you’re not going to want to miss. Here’s your chic cheat sheet to what’s going on Down Under.

Romance Was Born

The frequently-talked-about brand, which always proves to be a euphoric success at AFW, shone through yet again with its Resort 2022 collection: another whimsical ode to eclecticism. The 38-piece offering boasted sequined tulle, feathered mesh, intricate crochet, and a new take on quilting. With such an impressive offering of fabric and color, the hair and makeup had to match pitch. Makeup artist Nicole Thompson opted for “child-like experimentation” as inspiration behind the looks, which flaunted soft sorbet shades, and glitter and crystals that would leave the skin beaming. Our thoughts? Pure bliss!

Ginger & Smart

For Resort 2022, co-founder and creative director Genevieve Smart had joy on her mind. The result? A journey of color with a few ruffles thrown into the mix. Ginger & Smart declared colors like springtime oranges, tans, blushes, and greens as the trend of the season, and we couldn’t be happier about the punchy palette. The Luminesce collection was “inspired by the transformative power of fashion to express a sense of optimism,” and it did so with a sophisticated selection of billowing sleeves, breezy silhouettes, plunging v-necklines, and bow detailing.

Oroton

Defined by sheer elegance, springtime prints, and breezy silhouettes, Oroton’s latest Spring Summer offering has us dreaming of getting lost in the countryside and running through flower fields—or is that too dramatic? The color offering consisted of soft creams, muted lemons, burnt oranges, and standout pinks and greens. Maxi dresses, two-piece suits, and sets were rendered in breathable linen and silk, while lace and leather popped on accessories—sandals, bags, and scene-stealing scarves which came as hairbands and neckerchiefs.

Alice McCall

Old school bash, anyone? For Resort 2022, aptly named “Discoteca,” Alice McCall consulted disco styles, vibrant colors, and psychedelic patterns coupled with tailored lines and the brand’s playful sensibility. What danced down the runway was certainly nostalgic—over-the-knee snakeskin leather boots, feathered sleeves, metallic sets, leopard-printed leotards, ’70s-inspired motifs, and leather, leather, leather! As expected, the hair was big and the makeup was bolder (think: larger-than-life curls and pastel eyeshadows). No one’s all that sure what post-COVID fashion will look like; but if it’s anything as funky as this, count us in!

MacGraw

A short glimpse at MacGraw’s latest offering will transport you to a garden party with a croquet mallet in hand and a sunhat under your arm. Instead of showing at the much-frequented AAFW venue Carriageworks like other labels, MacGraw presented at a secretive garden tucked away on Sydney’s coast—how apropos! The offering, which can simply be summed up as downright pretty, sat at a crossroads between balloon-like shapes and tailored suits, elegant floral prints and muted monochromes. Dreamy, if you ask us!

Commas

Held at the Tamarama Beach in Sydney, the Commas Spring Summer 2022 show swapped a runway stage for sand and the backdrop of the metropolis for the sounds of crashing waves. A nod to coastal simplicity and the label’s traditional laissez-faire take on fashion, the collection showcased soft silhouettes and oversized fits paired with clean lines and neutral tones. Models strutted along the shore, donning everything from Bondi-ready swimwear and knitted muscle tanks to Indian salwar kameez-inspired sets and floor-length robes. Take us to the beach!

Aaizél

Listed on the Next Gen bulletin, fashion week newcomer Aaizél debuted its latest offering alongside other new labels, including Replica Project, Outfacedd, and Erik Yvon—and it was everything we never knew we needed. The newbie brand convinced us it’s not here to play games, as proven by the sophisticated business casual styles it showed on the catwalk. The power dressing aspect shone through with suit-shirt hybrids and box-fit trousers, and the casual accents can be located in ruffles and two-tone detailing. We know what we’ll be wearing to the office from now on!

