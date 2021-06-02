Chic Report

18 Style Stars to Follow For A Front Row View of Australian Fashion Week

by Julia Oakes
In case you haven’t heard, Australian Fashion Week is in full swing! Sydney is up and running—and so too are the style set flocking to it. Though we’re stuck watching via Instagram Live and scrolling through our social feeds from 10,000 miles away, you can rest assured that we’re keeping up with the best-dressed of the bunch and who wore what. Here’s our pick of who to keep tabs on…

Jadé Tuncdoruk

 

Beck Wadworth

Mimi Elashiry

 

Sammy Robinson

 

Suzan Mutesi 

 

Yan Yan Chan

 

Nikki Phillips

 

Jodi Gordon

 

Sara Crampton

 

Cynthia Taylu 

 

Nawal Sari

 

Emily Gurr

 

Violet Grace Atkinson

 

Jordan Turner

 

Bree McCann

 

Kristy Wu

 

Amelia Marni 

 

Isabelle Mathers

 

