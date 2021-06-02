18 Style Stars to Follow For A Front Row View of Australian Fashion Week

In case you haven’t heard, Australian Fashion Week is in full swing! Sydney is up and running—and so too are the style set flocking to it. Though we’re stuck watching via Instagram Live and scrolling through our social feeds from 10,000 miles away, you can rest assured that we’re keeping up with the best-dressed of the bunch and who wore what. Here’s our pick of who to keep tabs on…

Jadé Tuncdoruk

Beck Wadworth

Mimi Elashiry

Sammy Robinson

Suzan Mutesi

Yan Yan Chan

Nikki Phillips

Jodi Gordon

Sara Crampton

Cynthia Taylu

Nawal Sari

Emily Gurr

Violet Grace Atkinson

Jordan Turner

Bree McCann

Kristy Wu

Amelia Marni

Isabelle Mathers

