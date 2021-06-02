Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, And Laura Harrier’s Go-To Makeup Guru Reveals His Fave Products For A Summer Glow

Meet Aidan Keogh, the Dublin-native responsible for painting some of the industry’s most well-known faces—Kendall Jenner, Nina Agdal, Hilary Rhoda, Hailey Bieber, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Saunders…need we go on? Now that the event calendar is looking as jam-packed as ever, the Hamptons-based Irishman is now ready to get booked and busy for the season! The Daily caught up with him to get the scoop on his services and how we can get a supermodel look at home….BRB, going to pick up Chanel Les Beiges ASAP!

You’re an Irishman in America! What first brought you to the States?

I always believed I belonged here in the U.S., even from a very young age. I started working for the Estée Lauder companies in Dublin, then the company gave me the opportunity to be transferred to NYC over 16 years ago. The rest is history.

How did you get started in makeup?

Well, I was first introduced to fashion and beauty makeup when assisting Charlotte Tilbury on fashion shows. Honing my skills backstage and building relationships with all the fashion models was really how I got into makeup. The models trusted me enough and they started calling me and requesting me to do their makeup for events and red carpets, which was a wonderful starting point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIDANKEOGH (@aidankeogh1)

You work with some of the best talent in fashion. What have been some of your most memorable shoots?

Tom Ford’s Spring Summer 2010 fashion show is still an iconic moment for me. Charlotte Tilbury was the key makeup artist and I was on her assisting team, executing her makeup vision on the talent walking the show. I’d always admired Mr. Ford for his silhouettes and his ability to make every woman look glamorous and chic. The fashion show featured some of the best top models, as well as stars like Juliane Moore, Lauren Hutton, Rita Wilson, Marisa Berenson, and Beyoncé! Being apart of this iconic show in such an intimate setting at the Tom Ford boutique on Madison Avenue was really exciting. Also, another memorable moment was seeing my work on a billboard in Times Square for the first time. Oh, and then there was the time I flew to Bangkok, Thailand for 12 hours for a shoot with Kendall Jenner, only to then turn back around and fly back to L.A. for a client that had a movie nominated for an Oscar 24 hours later. But what I also enjoy is working with new faces and and meeting them. I get to wake up each day and make woman look like the very best version of themselves!

You are a Hamptons homeowner! What do you love about the area?

I truly enjoy the feeling of community, having neighbors, seeing familiar faces, and supporting local businesses. I am also excited for the farmer’s market to return! Giannis, Millas and The Biscotti Company are some of my favorites and I can’t wait to discover what is new this year. I love walking with my daughter down Main Street and having a seat at Sant Ambroeus for a coffee and ice cream on the weekends. Long Island sunsets are spectacular too! And I love going to Coopers Beach with my family and catching that golden light.

What are you most looking forward to this summer?

This year, for obvious safety reasons, I decided to take a break at the beginning of COVID. So what I am looking forward to most is to reconnect and meet new people. Despite being vaccinated, I continue to wear my mask when I work, and I can’t wait to get to make people look and feel beautiful and do what I truly love every day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIDANKEOGH (@aidankeogh1)

You’ll be Out East all summer! What services are you getting requests for?

Personal appearances and event makeup, private makeup lessons, weddings, and parties. Plus, I have some very high profile events that have been rescheduled from 2020.

How can people find you?

Email me at keoghaidan@gmail.com, call or text +19173027347, or direct message me on Instagram @aidankeogh1!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIDANKEOGH (@aidankeogh1)

Aidan Loves!

Estée Lauder, Advanced Night Repair Serum, $75

I love skincare and skin prep: it’s the most important piece of a beautiful glow. Advanced Night Repair is a staple that really works. Skin restores itself while we sleep at night, so liberally apply this product onto cleansed skin prior to bed and witness the magic in the morning. I’ve been using this product for years and there’s a reason why it’s one of the best in the game!

Susanne Kaufmann, Hyaluron Serum Moisturizing, $169

If you have not tried it, you’re missing out! This is the crème de la crème of everyday serums. It definitely delivers on its claims and gives softer, smoother, and dewier skin, as well as boosting the overall appearance. This continues to hydrate throughout the day, long after it has been applied, and don’t forget to apply it to your neck too.

Milk Makeup, Hydro Grip Primer, $32

I love to apply this right after moisturizer! Its smooth, gel-like application makes foundation and concealer products stay on all day. I love that it doesn’t cost a fortune too, yet it delivers every time.

Armani, Luminous Silk Concealer, $38

This is just as good, if not better than the award-winning foundation. I like to have controlled coverage under the eyes, and around the nose and chin, rather than cover the full face. This allows me to blend the smallest amount, brighten, and even out discoloration for a more natural finish to the skin.

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna, Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, $29.50

Leave it to Rihanna to drop this superior product! After receiving this is in a PR pack, I was immediately hooked.

It really blurs any texture or fine lines, and it disappears for a very skin-like, perfect, and flawless base. It is super lightweight too and wears and photographs so beautifully on the skin.

Chanel, Les Beige Soleil Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream, $50

Every professional makeup artist has this product in their kits, and for a reason. It’s a staple, because its cream texture makes it so easy to blend. I’ve used this on both Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber for that natural bronzed, sculpted cheek. I also love to buff some around the eye area as an eye shadow for a naturally sculpted eye. It makes skin look like skin, and that’s the look that everyone is wanting right now!

Kate Somerville, Soft Focus SPF Setting Spray, $40

Every client gets a spritz of this right before I leave them. Especially in summer, humid, or hot weather. It has a completely matte finish and doesn’t feel sticky or tacky on the skin, and it has SPF 50—which is great for those summery Hamptons days.

Maybelline New York, Lifter Lip Gloss, $6.99

For a natural, everyday look. The texture is so comfortable and the range of colors is phenomenal too. My favorite shade is Stone—you can also add a touch on the eyelids for a soft shine too.

Maybelline New York, Color Sensation Lipstick, $7.49

Red For Me is the perfect red: I’ve put this on every client from Hilary Rhoda to Kendall Jenner at some point! It is long-lasting and has the best color payoff.

Aerin Beauty, Rose Lip Conditioner, $30

This is an everyday essential—super soft and moisturizing, leaving your lips feeling so hydrated. I really enjoy a balm that you don’t need to use your fingers to apply, especially when on the go.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.