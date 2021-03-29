I am obsessed with the lookbook for Rebecca Vallance’s Fall Winter wares. I recently realized I’d absentmindedly been saving multiple images of the oversized bow detailing on Vallance’s dresses to my Instagram Saved tab for future inspiration…you know, for when it felt appropriate to dress up like a celebratory gift! With today’s news that all New Yorkers aged 16+ will be eligible to be vaccined from April 6, it seems as good a time as any to up the sartorial ante.

For those who don’t know the Australian designer, a former fashion publicist who launched the brand to international fanfare in 2011, she has become a go-to for everyone from Kerry Washington, Hailey Bieber, Sienna Miller, Chrissy Teigen, and many more, thanks to her timeless, elegant creations with a distinctive cool girl twist.

For Fall, Vallance was inspired by the opulence and the youth of the 1990s, and the result is no shortage of luxe supermodel-worthy silhouettes, Princess Di separates, and pieces that those who grew up with “Clueless” and 90210 as points of reference will go gaga for. For me, it’s a love affair that starts with the aforementioned XL taffeta bows, but strengthens with tweed sets, sweetheart neck pencil dresses in rich brocade, chunky pearl adornment on party-ready minis, and wide-leg power trousers.

In the show notes, the designer says she “wanted the collection to have a feeling of innocent youth combined with scandalous wealth. It’s the journey of an heiress’ coming of ages and the navigation of her identity in fashion.” All things considered, it’s the kind of high-octane kind of glamour we all want a slice of—and who says our bank balance should prohibit us from taking part! Health is wealth and we’ll all be vaccinated!! Who wouldn’t want to look this good to mark the moment!!!

Indeed, Vallance was thinking of all women—not just the 1%—and how she can enhance their lives in a meaningful way. Thus, from now on, she is partnering with online platform i=Change so the brand can give back $1 from every sale on its website to projects focused on empowering women and girls. Upon checkout, customers are able to choose from one of three projects—Plan International which provides clean water, soap, and sanitation to families in need; Women’s Community Shelters who provide safety for those fleeing domestic violence; and Dress for Success Australia which seeks to support women getting back to the workforce.

See the full collection below:

