Seeing Stars! An Inside Peek At The Standard’s Buzzy Met Gala After Party

For the who’s who crowd in fashion, the Met Gala fun doesn’t end at the top of the steps. After a days-worth of glamming for their red carpet moment, flocks of A-list attendees were just getting the night started. Post-gala, they made their way to the invite-only bashes. The official after party, held at the iconic Boom Boom Room, was once such fête.

The evening marked the after party’s 12th annual rendezvous. Cocktails, convos, and dancing—while Cardi B, DJ Kitty Ca$h, and DJ SpinKing kept music going all night wrong—were had until early hours of the morning. As for those in attendance…think: Alexa Chung, Anderson.Paak, Ansel Elgort, Anitta, Billie Eilish, Brandon Maxwell, Camila Cabello, Camila Mendes, Chiara Ferragni, Chloe Bailey, Chloe Grace Moretz, Claire Danes, Donatella Versace, Duckie Thot, Eli Brown, Ellen von Unwerth, Emily Ratajkowski, Evan Mock, Finneas, Future, Gemma Chan, Giveon, Jacob Elordi, Janelle Monae, Jared Leto, Jasmine Tookes, Jeremy Scott, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Laura Harrier, Law Roach, Lily Aldridge, Lily James, Madelaine Petsch, Maisie Williams, Marc Jacobs, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Miranda Kerr, Nicola Coughlan, Nicolas Ghesquiere, Pat McGrath, Paul Mescal, Phillip Lim, Phoebe Dynevor, Phoebe Bridgers, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Prabal Gurung, Sabrina Carpenter, Sara Sampiao, Sebastian Stan, Simone Ashley, SZA, Tessa Thompson, Teyana Taylor, Wes Gordon, Winnie Harlow, and oh-so-many more! Catch a glimpse below.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.