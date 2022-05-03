Met Madness! All The Gilded Glam From The Met Gala—Here! Now!

The first Monday in May—fashion’s most celebrated holiday! Last night, glitzed-out stars and A-listers took to fashion’s most hallowed stomping grounds to commence the crux of melodramatic red carpet style: the Met Gala. As for designers and their respective muses, who’ve been working tirelessly for this very night, the task at hand was “Gilded Glamour”—a sparkly take on the theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” By the sheer looks of it, everyone did their proper homework.
As for some of the most jaw-dropping moments… Kim Kardashian tried out a sixties-era Marilyn Monroe number for size, Alicia Keys paid homage to her hometown with a custom Ralph Lauren gown and NYC cityscape-adorned cape, Gigi Hadid caught eyes with a red latex corset and pants combo and the puffer of your dreams, Tessa Thompson swooned the crowd in a cascading Carolina Herrera tulle gown, and there were so, so many more looks to discuss.
The annual springtime benefit was co-chaired by power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who commanded the notorious steps in a bejeweled reversible Versace showpiece and exaggerated copper satin bow, as well as Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour continued their roles as honorary co-chairs. The spectacle marked the first time in three years that the event ran during its traditional calendar date—last year’s gala took place in September.
Bon Met to all who observe! Scroll on for your fashion fix.
Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers and Philip Treacy
Kaia Gerber in vintage Alexander McQueen
Blake Lively in Versace and Lorraine Schwartz, Ryan Reynolds in Ralph Lauren
Anna Wintour in Chanel
Laura Harrier in Victor Glemaud and H&M
Gigi Hadid in Versace
Kim Kardashian in vintage Jean Louis
Glenn Close in Valentino
Tessa Thompson in Carolina Herrera and Lady Grey Jewelry
Anderson .Paak in Gucci
Alicia Keys in custom Ralph Lauren
Cardi B in custom Versace
Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent
Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren
Kendall Jenner in custom Prada
Emily Ratajkowski in vintage Versace
Vanessa Hudgens in Moschino
Kylie Jenner in Off-White
Bella Hadid in Burberry
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton and Roberto Coin
Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino
Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham in Valentino
Lizzo in Thom Browne
Tommy Dorfman in Christopher Kane
Adwoa Aboah in custom Tory Burch and Boucheron
Sabrina Carpenter in Paco Rabanne
Billie Eilish in Gucci and Fred Leighton Jewels
Dakota Johnson in Gucci
Cara Delevingne in Dior Haute Couture
Chloë Grace Moretz in Louis Vuitton
Naomi Campbell in Burberry
Rachel Brosnahan in Altuzarra
Olivia Rodrigo in vintage Versace
LaLa in LaQuan Smith
Ariana DeBose in Moschino
Maude Apatow in Miu Miu
Paloma Elsesser in custom Coach
Lila Moss in Burberry
Maisie Williams in Thom Browne
Kate Moss in Burberry
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton
Jessica Chastain in Gucci
Imaan Hammam in Oscar de la Renta
Venus Williams in Chloé
Phoebe Bridgers in Jonathan Simkhai
Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele in Gucci
Simone Ashley in Moschino
Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton
Rosalía in Givenchy
Finneas in Gucci
Karlie Kloss in Givenchy
Bad Bunny in Burberry
Awkwafina in Gucci
Jack Harlow in Givenchy
Nicki Minaj in Burberry
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade in Versace
Gunna in Thom Browne
Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci
Anitta in custom Moschino
Camille Cottin in Dior Haute Couture
Daisy Edgar Jones in custom Oscar de la Renta
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in Moschino
Jordan Roth in Thom Browne
Manu Rios in Moschino
Kacey Musgraves in Prada
Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton
Khloe Kardashian in Moschino
Fredrik Robertsson in Iris van Herpen and Boucheron
Winnie Harlow in Iris van Herpen
J Balvin in Ralph Lauren
Kerry Washington in Tory Burch and Jacob & Co.
Sydney Sweeney in Tory Burch and Boucheron
Camila Cabello in Prabal Gurung
Carey Mulligan in Schiaparelli
Louisa Jacobson in Schiaparelli
Kris Jenner in Oscar de la Renta
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Thom Browne and Boucheron
Irina Shayk in Burberry
Kid Cudi in custom Kenzo
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind in Thom Browne
Miranda Kerr in Oscar de la Renta
Xiye Bastida in Chloé
Lily Aldrige in Khaite and Bulgari
Amy Schumer in Chloé
Maye Musk in Dior Haute Couture
Nicola Coughlan in Richard Quinn
Iris Law in Moschino
Katy Perry in Oscar de la Renta
Christine Baranski in Thom Browne
Emma Corrin in Miu Miu
