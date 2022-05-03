Met Madness! All The Gilded Glam From The Met Gala—Here! Now!

The first Monday in May—fashion’s most celebrated holiday! Last night, glitzed-out stars and A-listers took to fashion’s most hallowed stomping grounds to commence the crux of melodramatic red carpet style: the Met Gala. As for designers and their respective muses, who’ve been working tirelessly for this very night, the task at hand was “Gilded Glamour”—a sparkly take on the theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” By the sheer looks of it, everyone did their proper homework.

As for some of the most jaw-dropping moments… Kim Kardashian tried out a sixties-era Marilyn Monroe number for size, Alicia Keys paid homage to her hometown with a custom Ralph Lauren gown and NYC cityscape-adorned cape, Gigi Hadid caught eyes with a red latex corset and pants combo and the puffer of your dreams, Tessa Thompson swooned the crowd in a cascading Carolina Herrera tulle gown, and there were so, so many more looks to discuss.

The annual springtime benefit was co-chaired by power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who commanded the notorious steps in a bejeweled reversible Versace showpiece and exaggerated copper satin bow, as well as Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour continued their roles as honorary co-chairs. The spectacle marked the first time in three years that the event ran during its traditional calendar date—last year’s gala took place in September.

Bon Met to all who observe! Scroll on for your fashion fix.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers and Philip Treacy

Kaia Gerber in vintage Alexander McQueen

Blake Lively in Versace and Lorraine Schwartz, Ryan Reynolds in Ralph Lauren

Anna Wintour in Chanel

Laura Harrier in Victor Glemaud and H&M

Gigi Hadid in Versace

Kim Kardashian in vintage Jean Louis

Glenn Close in Valentino

Tessa Thompson in Carolina Herrera and Lady Grey Jewelry

Anderson .Paak in Gucci

Alicia Keys in custom Ralph Lauren

Cardi B in custom Versace

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren

Kendall Jenner in custom Prada

Emily Ratajkowski in vintage Versace

Vanessa Hudgens in Moschino

Kylie Jenner in Off-White

Bella Hadid in Burberry

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton and Roberto Coin

Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino

Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham in Valentino

Lizzo in Thom Browne

Tommy Dorfman in Christopher Kane

Adwoa Aboah in custom Tory Burch and Boucheron

Sabrina Carpenter in Paco Rabanne

Billie Eilish in Gucci and Fred Leighton Jewels

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Cara Delevingne in Dior Haute Couture

Chloë Grace Moretz in Louis Vuitton

Naomi Campbell in Burberry

Rachel Brosnahan in Altuzarra

Olivia Rodrigo in vintage Versace

LaLa in LaQuan Smith

Ariana DeBose in Moschino

Maude Apatow in Miu Miu

Paloma Elsesser in custom Coach

Lila Moss in Burberry

Maisie Williams in Thom Browne

Kate Moss in Burberry

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Imaan Hammam in Oscar de la Renta

Venus Williams in Chloé

Phoebe Bridgers in Jonathan Simkhai

Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele in Gucci

Simone Ashley in Moschino

Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton

Rosalía in Givenchy

Finneas in Gucci

Karlie Kloss in Givenchy

Bad Bunny in Burberry

Awkwafina in Gucci

Jack Harlow in Givenchy

Nicki Minaj in Burberry

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade in Versace

Gunna in Thom Browne

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci

Anitta in custom Moschino

Camille Cottin in Dior Haute Couture

Daisy Edgar Jones in custom Oscar de la Renta

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in Moschino

Jordan Roth in Thom Browne

Manu Rios in Moschino

Kacey Musgraves in Prada

Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton

Khloe Kardashian in Moschino

Fredrik Robertsson in Iris van Herpen and Boucheron

Winnie Harlow in Iris van Herpen

J Balvin in Ralph Lauren

Kerry Washington in Tory Burch and Jacob & Co.

Sydney Sweeney in Tory Burch and Boucheron

Camila Cabello in Prabal Gurung

Carey Mulligan in Schiaparelli

Louisa Jacobson in Schiaparelli

Kris Jenner in Oscar de la Renta

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Thom Browne and Boucheron

Irina Shayk in Burberry

Kid Cudi in custom Kenzo

Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind in Thom Browne

Miranda Kerr in Oscar de la Renta

Xiye Bastida in Chloé

Lily Aldrige in Khaite and Bulgari

Amy Schumer in Chloé

Maye Musk in Dior Haute Couture

Nicola Coughlan in Richard Quinn

Iris Law in Moschino

Katy Perry in Oscar de la Renta

Christine Baranski in Thom Browne

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu

