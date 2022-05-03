News

Met Madness! All The Gilded Glam From The Met Gala—Here! Now!

by Julia Oakes
(Courtesy)

The first Monday in May—fashion’s most celebrated holiday! Last night, glitzed-out stars and A-listers took to fashion’s most hallowed stomping grounds to commence the crux of melodramatic red carpet style: the Met Gala. As for designers and their respective muses, who’ve been working tirelessly for this very night, the task at hand was “Gilded Glamour”—a sparkly take on the theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” By the sheer looks of it, everyone did their proper homework.

As for some of the most jaw-dropping moments… Kim Kardashian tried out a sixties-era Marilyn Monroe number for size, Alicia Keys paid homage to her hometown with a custom Ralph Lauren gown and NYC cityscape-adorned cape, Gigi Hadid caught eyes with a red latex corset and pants combo and the puffer of your dreams, Tessa Thompson swooned the crowd in a cascading Carolina Herrera tulle gown, and there were so, so many more looks to discuss.

The annual springtime benefit was co-chaired by power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who commanded the notorious steps in a bejeweled reversible Versace showpiece and exaggerated copper satin bow, as well as Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour continued their roles as honorary co-chairs. The spectacle marked the first time in three years that the event ran during its traditional calendar date—last year’s gala took place in September.

Bon Met to all who observe! Scroll on for your fashion fix.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers and Philip Treacy

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber in vintage Alexander McQueen

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Blake Lively in Versace and Lorraine Schwartz, Ryan Reynolds in Ralph Lauren

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Anna Wintour in Chanel

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Laura Harrier in Victor Glemaud and H&M

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Laura Harrier attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid in Versace

Gigi Hadid (Courtesy Neil Rasmus/ BFA for The Mark Hotel)

Kim Kardashian in vintage Jean Louis

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Glenn Close in Valentino

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

Tessa Thompson in Carolina Herrera and Lady Grey Jewelry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAROLINA HERRERA (@carolinaherrera)

Anderson .Paak in Gucci

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Anderson .Paak attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Alicia Keys in custom Ralph Lauren

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Daily Front Row (@dailyfrontrow)

Cardi B in custom Versace

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Daily Front Row (@dailyfrontrow)

Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren 

Janelle Monáe (Courtesy Neil Rasmus/ BFA for The Mark Hotel)

Kendall Jenner in custom Prada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2022 (@metgalaofficial)

Emily Ratajkowski in vintage Versace

Emily Ratajkowski (Courtesy Neil Rasmus/ BFA for The Mark Hotel)

Vanessa Hudgens in Moschino

Vanessa Hudgens (Courtesy Neil Rasmus/ BFA for The Mark Hotel)

Kylie Jenner in Off-White

(Courtesy Off-White)

Bella Hadid in Burberry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Bella Hadid attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton and Roberto Coin

Cynthia Erivo (Courtesy Neil Rasmus/ BFA for The Mark Hotel)

Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino

Megan Thee Stallion (Courtesy Neil Rasmus/ BFA for The Mark Hotel)

Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham in Valentino

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz (Courtesy Neil Rasmus/ BFA for The Mark Hotel)

Lizzo in Thom Browne

(Courtesy)

Tommy Dorfman in Christopher Kane

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Tommy Dorfman departs The Mark Hotel for 2022 Met Gala on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark)

Adwoa Aboah in custom Tory Burch and Boucheron

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tory Burch (@toryburch)

Sabrina Carpenter in Paco Rabanne

Sabrina Carpenter (Courtesy Neil Rasmus/ BFA for The Mark Hotel)

Billie Eilish in Gucci and Fred Leighton Jewels

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Billie Eilish attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Dakota Johnson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Cara Delevingne in Dior Haute Couture

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Cara Delevingne attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Chloë Grace Moretz in Louis Vuitton

Chloë Grace Moretz (Courtesy Neil Rasmus/ BFA for The Mark Hotel)

Naomi Campbell in Burberry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Naomi Campbell attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan in Altuzarra

(Courtesy)

Olivia Rodrigo in vintage Versace

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

LaLa in LaQuan Smith

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LA LA (@lala)

Ariana DeBose in Moschino

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Ariana DeBose departs The Mark Hotel for 2022 Met Gala on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark)

Maude Apatow in Miu Miu 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Maude Apatow arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Paloma Elsesser in custom Coach

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Paloma Elsesser attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Lila Moss in Burberry

Lila Moss wears Burberry at the 2022 Met Gala Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2nd, 2022 in New York City.

Maisie Williams in Thom Browne

(Courtesy)

Kate Moss in Burberry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Kate Moss attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner (Courtesy Neil Rasmus/ BFA for The Mark Hotel)

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Jessica Chastain attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Imaan Hammam in Oscar de la Renta

(Courtesy Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Venus Williams in Chloé

(Courtesy Chloé)

Phoebe Bridgers in Jonathan Simkhai

(Courtesy)

Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele in Gucci

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (L-R) Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Simone Ashley in Moschino

(Courtesy Griffin Lipson)

Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton

Phoebe Dynevor (Courtesy Neil Rasmus/ BFA for The Mark Hotel)

Rosalía in Givenchy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Rosalia departs The Mark Hotel for 2022 Met Gala on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark)

Finneas in Gucci

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Finneas O’Connell attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss in Givenchy

Karlie Kloss (Courtesy Neil Rasmus/ BFA for The Mark Hotel)

Bad Bunny in Burberry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Bad Bunny arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Awkwafina in Gucci

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Awkwafina attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jack Harlow in Givenchy

Jack Harlow (Courtesy Neil Rasmus/ BFA for The Mark Hotel)

Nicki Minaj in Burberry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Nicki Minaj attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade in Versace 

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade (Courtesy Neil Rasmus/ BFA for The Mark Hotel)

Gunna in Thom Browne

(Courtesy)

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Jodie Turner-Smith attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Anitta in custom Moschino

(Courtesy Griffin Lipson)

Camille Cottin in Dior Haute Couture

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Camille Cottin attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar Jones in custom Oscar de la Renta

(Courtesy Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in Moschino

(Courtesy Griffin Lipson)

Jordan Roth in Thom Browne

(Courtesy)

Manu Rios in Moschino

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Manu Rios departs The Mark Hotel for 2022 Met Gala on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark)

Kacey Musgraves in Prada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2022 (@metgalaofficial)

Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Khloe Kardashian in Moschino

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moschino (@moschino)

Fredrik Robertsson in Iris van Herpen and Boucheron

Winnie Harlow in Iris van Herpen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

J Balvin in Ralph Lauren 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2022 (@metgalaofficial)

Kerry Washington in Tory Burch and Jacob & Co.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

Sydney Sweeney in Tory Burch and Boucheron

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2022 (@metgalaofficial)

Camila Cabello in Prabal Gurung

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Carey Mulligan in Schiaparelli 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

Louisa Jacobson in Schiaparelli

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

Kris Jenner in Oscar de la Renta

(Courtesy Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Thom Browne and Boucheron

(Courtesy)

Irina Shayk in Burberry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Irina Shayk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kid Cudi in custom Kenzo

(Courtesy)

Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind in Thom Browne

(Courtesy)

Miranda Kerr in Oscar de la Renta

(Courtesy Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Xiye Bastida in Chloé

(Courtesy Chloé)

Lily Aldrige in Khaite and Bulgari

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Amy Schumer in Chloé

(Courtesy Chloé)

Maye Musk in Dior Haute Couture

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Elon Musk and Maye Musk arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Nicola Coughlan in Richard Quinn

Iris Law in Moschino

(Courtesy Griffin Lipson)

Katy Perry in Oscar de la Renta

(Courtesy Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Christine Baranski in Thom Browne

(Courtesy)

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Emma Corrin attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Avatar

