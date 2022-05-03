LaQuan Smith’s Met Gala After Party Brought Out The Fashion Crowd

Bringing the heat! Stars slipped into their slinkiest and sexiest numbers to join LaQuan Smith for his official after party to celebrate his inclusion in the Costume Institution’s new exhibit. Hosted at Edge at Hudson Yards with La La Anthony on co-hosting duty, it was a night to remember held atop the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. Not to mention, thanks to a preview of Popeyes’ new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich—what more could you want from a bash.

Guests sipping on Rémy Martin cocktails while dancing to Hot 97 DJs included the designer’s regular crew, such as Amelia Gray Hamlin, Teyana Taylor, Pritika Swarup, Sir John, Lucien Laviscount, Duckie Thot, Selah Marley, Alanna Arrington, Saucy Santana, Danai Gurira, Ashton Sanders, Siobhan Bell, Meredith Duxbury, and many more.

Get a glimpse of the glamorous night below.

