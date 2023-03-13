EventsNews

See Inside The Star-Studded Vanity Fair Oscars Bash

by Freya Drohan
Forget the much-discussed champagne carpet, it was all about the sapphire blue carpet in Los Angeles last night, as the world’s brightest stars descended on a custom-designed, open air space for the annual Vanity Fair dinner and party, hosted by the magazine’s editor in chief, Radhika Jones.

Some 120 guests gathered at the venue for a dinner and viewing party, to watch historic moments like Michelle Yeoh becoming the first Asian woman to win a Best Actress accolade. A listers walked said sapphire blue carpet—all 125 feet of it—showing off their looks, which included everything from vintage gowns to outfits that literally just graced the runway mere days ago.

As the sun set, award winners and actors alike made their way to the traditional ‘After the Awards with Vanity Fair’ fête. Inside the 3,000 square-foot reception salon, designers had created a series of indoor and outdoor rooms with an open-air garden courtyard facing Beverly Hills City Hall. This central courtyard featured three 30-foot-high trees with seating benches surrounding each tree base, a 40-foot-long main bar, and a pizza bar. The nightclub-style venue also encompassed a cocktail lounge, classic photo booths, a portrait studio, and a custom chain mail chandelier overhead. And to keep the Hollywood heavyweights satiated ’til late, midnight snacks came courtersy of the West Coast’s most famous burger chain, In-N-Out.

See what everyone wore, below:

