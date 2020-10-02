Salvatore Ferragamo Enlists Luca Guadagnino To Bring Their Spring 2021 Collection To Life

Salvatore Ferragamo turned to Italian director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name and HBO’s We Are Who Are) to bring their Spring/Summer 2021 collection to life. Guadagnino created a short film paying homage to Milan and the films of Alfred Hitchcock. Along with creative director Paul Andrew, the duo set the movie in a series of unsung Milanese locations and turned to classic films The Birds, Marnie, and Vertigo for inspiration.

“This film project speaks to the soul of Salvatore Ferragamo. Salvatore’s trailblazing early work for the movie industry in Los Angeles means that this company, although Tuscan through-and-through, traces its lineage back to the golden age of Hollywood.,” Andrew explains. “Connecting that history to our contemporary moment through the medium of film seemed an elegant and timely way to add an extra dimension to our physical fashion show.”

Andrew has been a fan of Guadagnino since watching his film, I Am Love. “There is something in that film that has always reminded me of Alfred Hitchcock’s masterful focus on the meaning of gesture and evocation of atmosphere: when I had the chance to mention this to Luca he confirmed that Hitchcock had indeed been an important reference,” Andrew says.

“Luca deeply understands our values of craft and design: this encouraged me to propose our collaboration for the presentation of this collection. There is something in that film that has always reminded me of Alfred Hitchcock’s masterful focus on the meaning of gesture and evocation of atmosphere: when I had the chance to mention this to Luca he confirmed that Hitchcock had indeed been an important reference. Luca deeply understands our values of craft and design: this encouraged me to propose our collaboration for the presentation of this collection.”

The film includes a suspenseful Hitchcockian soundtrack, which was composed and produced by B6, the prolific and music producer and DJ from China. The film stars Mariacarla Boscono, Maggie Cheng, Jonas Gloer, Samer Rahma, and Anok Yai— who also recently walked the Ferragamo show.

Watch a teaser below:

Guadagnino is having a real moment this fall with the buzz around his HBO show, We Are Who We Are. The coming-of-age drama follows two American teenagers as they explore their identities while living on a military base in the seaside town of Chioggia, Italy.

