Emily Ratajkowski Fronts Nasty Gal’s 1980s-Inspired Fall Winter Campaign

EmRata is one busy woman: her latest gig sees the model-turned-entrepreuner star as Nasty Gal’s new campaign face. Ratajkowski has been teasing details to her 26 million Instagram followers in the lead-up—sharing a snap of herself in an ultra-short zebra-print number and matching cowboy hat—and now the secret is out.

Unsurprisingly, the Nasty Gal ft. EMRATA collection ‘DGAF’ that the 2020 party season is up in the air. The offering is chock full of Dynasty-meets-The Attico separates like sequin minis, liquid-look leather, satin handkerchief tops, extremely cropped silhouettes, and slashed leotards. There’s even a pair of sheer thigh-high boots dotted with crystals, because why not go a ‘lil extra after a year spent in sweats?

In a release, Nasty Gal said that the “global it girl” truly embodies the LA-based brand, originally founded by Sofia Amoruso.

“Emily Ratajkowski is not only known for her killer fashion game and boss babe entrepreneur status, but also for making serious waves when it comes to advocating for women’s rights. Emily utilizes her platform to speak out against injustices, spread body positivity, and is a symbol of female empowerment. As Nasty Gal was built on the foundation of being unapologetically yourself, taking risks and living boldly, EMRATA embodies the brand to its core.”

The collection launches on Wednesday October 7, with prices ranging from $12 to $306 and sizes running from US 0 to 20.

See the collection lookbook below:

