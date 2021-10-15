Daily Media: Ariel Foxman’s Career Pivot, New CEOs At Bottega Veneta And Salvatore Ferragamo, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Ariel Foxman, former editor in chief of InStyle, is now general manager of the Boston Seaport development project.

2. Alejandra Rositto is now CEO of the Americas at Bottega Veneta.

3. Daniella Vitale is now CEO of the Americas at Salvatore Ferragamo.

4. Nick Beighton, CEO of ASOS, has left the company.

5. Andrea Davey is now chief marketing officer at Tiffany.

6. Mary Ransom is now general manager for the U.S. at YOOX Net-a-Porter.

7. Adario Strange is now media and entertainment reporter at Quartz. Nate DiCamillo is now economics reporter at the outlet.

8. Rachel Hillman is now VP at THE CONSULTANCY PR.

9. Jennifer Zheng is now senior account executive in PURPLE’s beauty & wellbeing division. Amoy Brown is now junior account executive in the division.

10. New York Magazine and Curbed’s podcast, Nice Try!, has returned for season two.

Plus!

11. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Depop.

12. PURPLE is now representing Willy Chavarria.

13. Beauty SEEN is now representing Tory Burch Fragrance.

14. Krupp Group is now representing The Last Line.

15. KWT Global is now representing Bally.

16. IHPR is now representing jewelry boutique Mad Lords.

17. Bollare is now representing Volcom.

18. Rani Public Relations is now representing 41 Winks, Amame, L’Beauxtique and Outsider Supply.

19. Michele Marie PR is now representing Wknd Nation, Justin Alexander, Banwood, Treffort, Skies are Blue, Rebdolls, Roseshire, TomBoyx, and Grounded.

20. Charmed PR is now representing Jenette Skincare.

21. Magrino is now representing Betty Buzz and The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.

22. ASTRSK PR is now Goody, ezra, Curex, Parallel Learning, and Minded.

23. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing ViX Paula Hermanny.

24. Eleven Six PR is now representing Events by Jesse, Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta, Hyatt Centric Charlotte SouthPark, and Stay One Degree.

25. PR Consulting is now representing Golden Age Hospitality.

26. Lucid is now representing Kambiio.

27. JAC is now representing Lungarno Collection.

