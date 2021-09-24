Buon Giorno! Tune In To The Salvatore Ferragamo MFW Show Here On Saturday At 8.30AM EST

Pre-program the coffee machine cheries, we’ve got a show to attend! Alas, while we couldn’t be in Milan Fashion Week in person, we’re certainly cheering from the sidelines across the Atlantic in spirit. Get yourself cozy and settle in on Saturday morning as the Salvatore Ferragamo men’s and women’s Spring ’22 show kicks off at 2.30PM CET/8.30AM EST.

This is the first collection the brand is showcasing since Paul Andrew departed in March. Let’s see what they’ve been cooking up!

