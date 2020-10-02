Daily Media: Kerby Jean-Raymond’s Major New Reebok Role, Plus Moves At L’Officiel, Cartier, and More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Kerby Jean-Raymond is now creative director at Reebok.

2. Joshua Glass is now global digital editorial director at L’Officiel.

3. Trey Laird is now contributing creative director at L’Officiel, and will lead the Fall 2020 issue redesign.

4. Anthony Cenname is now global chief revenue officer at L’Officiel.

5. Yashica Olden is now global chief diversity and inclusion officer at Condé Nast.

6. Erica Lovett is now head of diversity and inclusion at Cartier North America.

7. Li Li is now managing director of Condé Nast China.

8. Stefan Larsson is now CEO of PVH, which runs Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, among other apparel brands.

9. Madigan McGovern is now senior PR manager overseeing both Alexandre Birman and Schutz.

10. Dave Grange is now VP of sales at K-Swiss.

11. Jessica Milter has been promoted to account director at Creative Media Marketing. Sydney Peters has been promoted to senior account executive, Sarah Davis is now account supervisor of influencer relations, and George Wright is now vice president of digital strategy.

12. Danielle Brothers was promoted to junior account executive in SHADOW’s Fashion and Retail Division

Plus!

13. Karoline Auger has launched a new agency called The Lilac and is now representing AFRM.

14. PURPLE New York is now representing Japanese outerwear brand TATRAS.

15. SEQUEL is now representing Mavette and Wavy.

16. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Australian jewelry brand Fairley.

17. Michele Marie PR is now representing Idyl, Ten Wilde Jewelry, and Studio Sashiko.

18. IHPR is now representing jewelry brands Misho and Temple St Clair.

19. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing HAIRtamin.

20. Mmd communications now representing Kaja.

21. Agentry PR is now representing APOTTS.

22. Lawlor Media Group is now representing Robin Lathrop/ByRobin, Baylander Steel Beach, and Union Sushi & Steak.

23. Chapter 2 is now representing FUBU and Chi Modu by The David Helwani Project.

24. Landing International is now representing COSRX and emerging K-Beauty brand Hanskin.

25. BPCM is now representing natural supplement brand Arra.

26. Melody Joy PR is now representing RCMA Makeup.

27. Odyssey Public Relations is now representing Lake & Skye and Undone Beauty.

28. Style PR is now representing JustDesi Fine Jewelry.

29. Grayscale PR is now representing Vale Jewelry.

30. ITB Worldwide will execute the influencer marketing campaign for Hearts On Fire.

