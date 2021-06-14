Daily News: A-Rod And Katie Holmes Updates, Stella McCartney’s Cruelty-Free Campaign, Kate Moss Gets Inky, News From Fendi, Altuzarra, Ferrari, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

A-Rod linked to Katie Holmes

There must be something in the waters when it comes to random celebrity matchmaking. After his highly public split with former fiancee Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez set paparazzi websites alight when he was spotted visiting Katie Holmes’ luxury apartment building in Manhattan. Alas, Page Six swooped in to confirm with Holmes’ camp that the sports star and the actress have never actually met, and A-Rod was actually visiting the property to check out an available apartment. Oh well….there’s still time!

Ferrari’s first foray into ready to wear is pure bold

Ferrari’s inaugural fashion collection was presented yesterday at its headquarters in Maranello, Italy—and there were major models a’plenty. The collection, designed by Ferrari brand diversification creative director, Rocco Iannone, brought together an assortment of genderless pieces that nod to Ferrari’s fast aesthetic and instantly-recognizable edge. Leading the pack? Italian model and longtime fashion muse Mariacarla Boscono, who donned a two-toned blazer dress with a signature Ferrari red belt. Also walking the runway was legendary Russian super, Natalia Vodianova. Further Ferrari drops will be revealed throughout the year until June of 2022. The only accessory missing? Why a red hot Ferrari, of course!

Birds, bears, zebras, oh my! Stella McCartney’s Pre-Fall campaign is wild

For Pre-Fall 2021, McCartney took to the streets of London to bring awareness to a cause her brand has always been passionate about: cruelty-free fashion. The designer had birds, bunnies, wolves, bears, and more furry friends model the offering out in the, umm, wild. The assortment of sneakers, color-blocked dresses, tracksuits, and her signature Falabella bags were showcased in a “mockumentary” made in collaboration with comedian and narrator David Williams. Though McCartney has always been an ethical step ahead—having never used fur, leather, skins, or feathers in a former collection—the call to action comes at a pivotal moment in the industry’s history, as well as just days following her appearance at the G7 conference. As part of the campaign, the label has also announced its partnership with the Humane Society International, with plans to promote its petitions to end fur trade around the world. Shop the collection here.

Kate Moss: now taking tattoo appointments!

Kate Moss has ventured into a new business, trading the runway for the tattoo parlor, and she’s already had a customer! Longtime friend (and real life tattoo artist) Daniel Casone has reported that La Moss asked to learn his expertise, and he even let her take a needle to his arm. Her first ink job? A ‘Kate’ with a heart. According to Casone, Moss has taken up the interest in hopes she can head to Glastonbury, a frequented spot for the fashion muse, and expand her clientele. How do we book??

Maybelline appoints new brand ambassadors

Joining a list of talented artists, makeup artists Keita Moore and Melissa Hernandez have sealed the deal as Maybelline’s newest brand ambassadors. Among those on the already-studded list are global artist Erin Parsons, Canadian artist Grace Lee, and U.S. artist Jenna Kristina. As ambassadors, the duo will offer their industry expertise to advance the brand’s product education, press, digital content creation, and exclusive makeup services, as well as incorporate their individual artistries into the brand’s portfolio. Longtime users of the Maybelline brand, Moore and Hernandez will also lend their commitment to Maybelline as it expands and strives for more inclusivity in the beauty industry by way of encouraging self-expression through makeup—for any and all.

Tiffany & Co. announces global house ambassadors

Speaking of ambassadors! As part of its latest campaign, the New York City-based jewelry purveyor has announced its three new global house ambassadors: Anya Taylor-Joy, Eileen Gu, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Shot by Mario Sorrenti, the campaign features three separate vignettes with Taylor-Joy, Gu, and Ross flaunting the collection’s latest designs—such as the T1 choker, which boasts 250 baguette diamonds! The trio already have projects lined up as ambassadors, namely their upcoming starring roles in Tiffany’s ‘Knot Your Typical City’ campaign, which is set to release this fall.

Fendi revamped one of its classics—and it has sequins!

As part of its summer offering, luxury fashion house Fendi has brought back a classic: the Baguette 1997! First launched in its namesake year, the iconic bag first designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi is now back with a reimagined approach. Meant to be worn under the arm in the same way a baguette would be toted around the streets of Paris, the revamped accessory offers nostalgic appeal and a fun attitude and now with the addition of sparkly sequins, psychedelic patterns, pink lizard, and even a distorted signature FF monogram. To kick off the launch (or relaunch, rather), Fendi released a mini series, The Baguette Walk, to show the bag touted around Parisian streets on it girl Ana Girardot, Maria Bernad, Nini Li-Yun Hu, and Fatdwa Diawara. The Baguette 1997 will be available in Fendi boutiques worldwide and on Fendi.com beginning this June.

Altuzarra introduces the DUO collection

Available tomorrow, the DUO collection will comprise two chic styles—the DUO Hobo and the DUO clutch. Each bag, which comes in two different sizes and colorways, lends itself to practicality, timelessness, and understated elegance. The collection’s larger tote, dubbed the “DUO Hobo,” boasts a triangular shape, forged by a long strap and a relaxed body. The “DUO Clutch,” on the other hand, appeals more to versatility, flaunting a detachable strap that easily transitions the bag from clutch to crossbody. For designer and namesake founder Joseph Altuzarra, the DUO collection was all about creating classical pieces that were practical yet uncomplicated, cool yet edgy. The bags, offered in Black/Santorini, Chiant/Ivory, Cinder Rose/Caper, Aperol/Caper, and Taupe/Sudbury Yellow, will retail from $695 to $1,295.

