WATCH: Maximilian Davis Makes His Debut For Salvatore Ferragamo Tomorrow At 7.30AM

All eyes on Milan! The city is abuzz for MFW, and one of the most exciting moments of the calendar is about to take place on Saturday as British designer Maximilian Davis presents his inaugural collection for Salvatore Ferragamo. What are we bound to be obsessing over come Spring Summer ’23? Better tune in to find out. The show takes place on 9/24 at 13.30PM CET or 7.30AM EST. Watch it right here:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.