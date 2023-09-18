NYLON’s New EIC, Sabato De Sarno’s First Gucci Campaign, A Lanvin Icon Returns, Plus! Rocky Barnes x Deborah Pagani

Lauren McCarthy is now editor in chief at NYLON

It’s a big day for EIC announcements! Lauren McCarthy, longtime executive editor of NYLON, is stepping into the role as editor in chief of the Bustle Digital Group-owned title, effective immediately. News of McCarthy’s appointment came via a media alert, which praised the journalist for being an “authoritative voice amongst the fashion, entertainment, and media spaces” who has shaped “NYLON’s cultural influence has been instrumental in building upon the brand’s loyal audience” (as per Emma Rosenblum, chief content officer, BDG.) Before joining the publication in 2019 as executive editor, McCarthy was digital features director at W, and she has also held editorial roles at Harper’s Bazaar and WWD. As editor in chief of NYLON, the Villanova University alum will report to Charlotte Owen, editor in chief, Bustle & Elite Daily and senior vice president, editorial strategy.

The full Gucci fashion jewelry campaign is here

When images of a stripped-back Dario Werbowy posing poolside at the Chateau Marmont in black Gucci hardware bikini briefs and the house’s luxe jewelry broke on Instagram earlier this summer, there was much chatter about what to expect from Sabato De Sarno’s reign as incoming creative director. Ahead of his upcoming collection debut during Milan Fashion Week (scheduled for September 22), Gucci has revealed more from said viral campaign to whet our appetite. In the new images, the model and muse is seen in the chunky gold Marina Chain collection, which harks back to an anchor motif first introduced on a bracelet by the brand in the late ’60s. Lensed by David Sims and styled to minimalist perfection by Alastair McKimm, it has all the makings of a moodboard staple for years to come.

Lanvin revisits its fan-favorite ballerina flats

Speaking of an icon rearing their head again…..Lanvin has officially relaunched its Lanvin Ballerinas. Those of a certain vintage will remember the pervasiveness of the luxury brand’s ballet flat under Alber Elbaz during the 2000s (preferably teamed with costume necklaces and a puff-ball hemline. Were we ever so young!). The chic shoe is being revisited by the brand, with a new design featuring a logo pull tab at the back, a mini-wedge, and a streamlined, flexible silhouette. It’ll be available first in matte and patent leather, with jazzy bow-adorned and bijou versions tipped to arrive soon too. A campaign photographed by Théo de Gueltzl celebrates the moment, as showcased below:

Deborah Pagani teamed up with Rocky Barnes for her latest limited-edition DP hair pin

Say hello to The Rocky. NYC jeweler to the stars Deborah Pagani tapped the quintessential Cali cool girl Rock Barnes for her new collaboration. Together, they partnered on the first bejeweled version of Pagani’s popular DP Pin, which marries the brand’s sleek city slicker vibe with content creator Barnes’ laidback boho and beachy style. This time around, The Rocky is inspired by vintage jewelry and features emerald green ombre stones in the instantly-recognizable gold hair accessory. “I’ve always loved following Rocky; she has that cool California spirit and a real penchant for color,” Pagani says. “This collaboration was all about celebrating that—a perfect storm of her point of view and our bestselling silhouette. Our followers have been hinting at wanting to see some color in the next pin, so I think they’ll be really excited about this one!” The Rocky is available now for $149, with a pink stone version set to debut in February…just in time for Valentine’s.

