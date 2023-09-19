Five Must-see Demin Brands Showing At COTERIE

COTERIE is upon us! Buyers from around the country have descended on the trade show floor at the Javits Center for the fashion discovery event. There’s no denying that denim is top of mind for buyers right now—there was even jeans on the Haute Couture catwalks after all. Here’s a peek at some of the returning and new-to-COTERIE labels you can’t miss if you’re at the show, or simply looking to add some new brands to your rotation.

AG

It’s as easy as AG. This premium denim brand, which is back at COTERIE much to our delight, counts supermodels among its fans—note the new EmRata x AG collaboration! But whoever you are, you’ll be sold by the offerings from the brand brought to you by Adriano Goldschmied, who was aptly nicknamed the “Godfather of denim.”

Hudson

Twenty+ years in the game, you can rely on this Los Angeles-native brand for jeans that speak to its Cali roots—i.e., effortlessly stylish, laidback, and fitted to perfection for whatever the day throws at you.

DL1961

Also returning to COTERIE this season is NYC-based DL1961, a sustainably-minded company that boasts impressive stats. Case in point: a typical pair of jeans takes 1,500 gallons of water to produce whereas DL1961’s take less than 10. The brand also utilizes recycled plastic and consciously-sourced cotton in its offering, and has now partnered with Recover™ to break down textile waste from landfills to give it a new lease of life and turn it into recycled fibers to create your new favorite pair of jeans.

Triarchy

New to COTERIE this season, be sure to check out innovative sibling-led brand Triarchy, which continues to pull out all the stops when it comes to achieving ambitious sustainability goals. Now the world’s first plastic-free stretch denim, an exclusive it holds in the US, it’s as luxe as it is good for the planet.

Favorite Daughter

From Instagram’s funniest sisters Erin and Sara Foster, Favorite Daughter already shook up our closets thanks to its elevated and versatile staples, and the duo’s new denim category is much the same. New to COTERIE this season, expect classic cuts and washes like bootcut, high-rise, boyfriend, and straight leg, as well as an excellent offering for petites.

