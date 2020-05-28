Romee Strijd Reveals Pregnancy After PCOS Struggle

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd has announced on Instagram she’s pregnant with her first child with Laurens van Leeuwen after struggling with a polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis.

“2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years,” she wrote today. “I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode, which means my body was under constant stress. I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard to understand this, but my life consisted of traveling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods). I think I pressured my body too much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling.”

Strijd continued that she started researching natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that she should do less high intensity training, not restrict foods and take more breaks when needed. “I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since I’m such a family person),” she continued. “I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last November AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE ❤ ❤❤❤ & to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you to much 😚”

Last week, another Victoria’s Secret alum, Lindsay Ellingson and husband Sean Clayton, announced the arrival of son Carter. “Our lives are forever changed and we couldn’t be more grateful!” she wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the world little Carter. He’s such an angel, so cuddly and sweet, I’m so in love.”

Congrats to all!