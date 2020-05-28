Naomi Campbell and Pat McGrath Team Up

Does Naomi Campbell even sleep? Pat McGrath has enlisted Campbell, her friend of 25 years, to become the first ever global face of PAT McGRATH LABS. The partnership launches with the mini film, Divine Rose, directed by McGrath and a virtual Masterchat together live today at 5pm EST. Campbell will be the face of the brand for the next year.

“I am thrilled that my sister Naomi Campbell is our first official face at PAT McGRATH LABS,” McGrath says. “Naomi’s beauty is without compare, but what truly makes her special, and the ultimate McGrath Muse, is her legendary loyalty, unparalleled work ethic and sublime soul. It is an understatement to say that I consider myself blessed to call her a friend. To be a part of her luminous legacy as a trailblazer in the worlds of beauty and fashion, is truly an honor.”

The DIVINE ROSE Collection will be on sale tomorrow, May 29th on patmcgrath.com.

Here’s the video:

