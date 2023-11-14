A Book Launch At Manolo, Gabriela Hearst And Genny Fête On The West Coast, Plus! Partying In NYC With The Italians…

Manolo Blahnik hosts book launch for Carolyn Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion

Sunita Kumar Nair has put pen to paper to decipher the endearing influence of the late Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, who was known and admired for her effortlessly elegant and minimal outfits during the ’90s. Andrew Wright, president of Manolo Blahnik, Americas, joined the author on co-hosting duty and welcomed guests to discover many of the icon’s most-loved Manolo silhouettes, including BB, Callamu, Turgimod, Hata, and Corintia. Attendees each received a signed copy of the tome, which features quotes from shoemaker Blahnik himself about his interactions with Bessette Kennedy, as they indulged in a holiday season-appropriate red lip bar by Clé de Peau Beauté. Among the crowd at the Madison Avenue flagship boutique for the special launch event were Amy Fine Collins, Elizabeth Kurpis, Marc Karimzadeh, Pamela Golbin, and many more.

Images: Brett Warren

Giuliva Heritage return to NYC, to celebrate with Kirna Zabête

Guests gathered at the newly-opened private room at West Village hotspot the Golden Swan for a special celebration. The cause? Giuliva Heritage, the popular Rome-based label lauded for its tailoring and suiting, was in town. Co-founder Margherita Cardelli had invited tastemakers to Kirna Zabete’s uptown store earlier that day to show off the newest collection, before reuniting with them that evening to celebrate in style over a cocktail or two alongside the boutique’s Beth Buccini. Joining the duo—many of whom were dressed in pieces secured that day—were Rebecca Hall, Cara Buono, Leandra Medine, Charlotte Groeneveld, Gian Franco Rodriguez, Conie Vallese, Brianna Lance, Alina Cho, Bailey Moon, Finnegan Biden, Andrea Delph, Eniko Mihalik, Renata Zandonadi, Indre Rockefeller, Caitlin Burke, Christina Grasso, and Becky Malinsky, among others.

Images: Zev Starr-Zambor

Gabriela Hearst unveils Beverly Hills flagship with a dance party

By now, we all know that dancing is the quickest way to designer Gabriela Hearst’s heart. And so, to mark her arrival on the West Coast, there was only one way to do it. The ribbon was cut on the expansive new Gabriela Hearst boutique at 9500 Wilshire Blvd (adjoining the Beverly Wilshire Hotel) in Beverly Hills with an in-store cocktail reception, where guests discovered both the latest collections as well as getting an up close and personal look at the Foster + Partners-designed space and custom furniture by Benji Gavron and Antoine Dumas of Gavron Dumas Studio. Following suit, a late night dance party took over the hotel’s The BLVD venue, with a DJ set by Mike D. Among those who came out for the occasion were Laura Dern, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Maria Sharapova, Roda Ahmed, St. Vincent, Tallulah Willis, Lauren Wasser, Dree Hemingway, Nick Delli Santi, Chris Robinson, Camille Robinson, Nalleli Cobo, Wawa Gatheru, Katerina Tannenbaum, Austin Hearst, Paola Pravato, Pierre-Alexis Dumas, Clara Cullen, Max Farago, Lilly Hartley, Olivia Jauretche, Nadia Narain, and Alisa Boe.

Images: BFA

Genny opens new concept store in Beverly Hills, celebrates at Chateau Marmont

Sara Cavazza Facchini is marking a decade at the helm of Italian label Genny. The glamorous creative director flew from Europe to 90210 last week to officially unveil the brand’s concept store—its first in the US. A who’s who list of West Coast notables came out in force to support too, joining the designer for a chic cocktail reception at the Penthouse 64 at Chateau Marmont. All around the room, white orchids could be seen in every nook, in a nod to the brand’s endearing symbol. Among those who were in attendance, in sparkling pieces and partywear galore, were Kate Beckinsale, Jaden Smith, Jasmine Sanders, Camella Rose, Jarry Lee, Caroline Day, Mia Moretti, and many more. The Genny boutique is open at 9536 Brighton Way now.

Images: BFA

Kate Young helps Santoni launch ThePluto

Stylist to the stars Kate Young co-hosted a dinner at Avra at Aman to introduce The House of Santoni’s newest leather goods offering, ThePluto. Giuseppe Santoni, whose father Andrea Santoni founded the Italian label in 1975, welcomed guests to the Santoni Boutique on Madison Avenue for a cocktail party prior to dinner, with music by crowd favorite, Pamela Tick. Guests then hot-footed it to Avra to join Young, armed with hand-stitched, luxury double-buckle handbags and footwear from the new line. The evening welcomed Martha Hunt, Cindy Mello, Pritika Swarup, Leigh Lezark, Frida Aasen, Jessica Wang, Mary Leest, Serena Goh, JiaJia Fei, Georgia Sumner, Sophie Sumner, and Alex Assouline, among others.

Images: BFA

