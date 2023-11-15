Jennifer Behr Took Over Chapel Bar For A Glam Holiday Fête

Bows, barrettes, and bands, oh my! One look around Chapel Bar on Park Avenue South last night was proof that the holiday season is well and truly in full swing. Why? Thanks to Jennifer Behr’s Meet Me At Midnight collection, which was spotted adorning plenty of the tastemakers in attendance.

The just-launched line from the Brooklyn-based brand nods to the most wonderful time of year, with pieces that are both simple and timeless (a black velvet bow with a pearl centerpiece here) and all-out femme fatale outfit finishers (studded mesh gloves, entirely encrusted head bands, and beehive net and Voilette headpieces there.) You know, for that bit of Q4 drama your party wardrobe is missing.

The designer was working the room in a black floral headband and an elegant Voilette of her own and happily greeting fans of her luxury accessories label, nodding in approval as they channeled their alter egos at the photo booth or against the member’s club’s mirrored ‘altar’ (read: DJ booth!) and ‘confessional’ room.

Among those in attendance in their new favorite chokers, statement earrings, hair accessories, and more were notable fans of the brand, including Alexina Graham, Chloe King, Amy Lefevre, Melodie Monrose, Jelena Weir, Sophia Li, Casimere Jollette, Coco Bassey, Gabrielle Richardson, Imani Randolph, Jordan Dorso, Natasha Parker, Caroline Vazzana, Paul Brugo, Margot Zamet.

Peruse the style of the evening, below:

Images: BFA

