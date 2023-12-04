Rochas Names New Designer, The Met’s Next Costume Institute Exhibit

The Costume Institute reveals details for Women Designing Women

Revealed today, Women Dressing Women opens December 7 and will be on view at The Met until March 3. 2024. The exhibit, which has been in the works since before the pandemic, seeks to connect the dots between disparate designers throughout history while showcasing an unprecedented amount of objects that have never been on view before (over half of the items included have not been displayed publicly at The Met to date.) The exhibit is divided into four main sections, with the overarching theme of lineage. The first is focused on the broad time period of 1675-1900, and the talent who permeated those eras. The exhibition’s second section, covering the period from 1900 to 1968, is centered on visibility. The third theme is agency, covering 1986 to today, and the fourth topic is a critical look at absence/omission and lack of representation and diversity. Among the designers whose seminal work is displayed are Rei Kawakubo, Madame Grès, Madeleine Vionnet, Elsa Schiaparelli, and Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, as well as newer, era-defining creatives such as Ester Manas and Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada.

Images: Courtesy of The Met

Alessandro Vigilante is now creative director at Rochas

French luxury house Rochas has named its next top designer. Alessandro Vigilante is the new creative director, set to make his ready to wear debut during Paris Fashion Week in February 2024 with a presentation for the Fall 2024 season. Vigilante’s, who’s background is in dance, having trained formally as a contemporary dancer, is no stranger to the brand. Rochas quietly hired him to consult on the Spring 2023 collection alongside the design studio. The Italian national got his start in fashion by training at IED Moda Lab in Milan, before cutting his teeth at Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci alongside Alessandro Michele, Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini, and The Attico. In 2021, he also launched his namesake line, which speaks to his dance background with silhouettes that are heavily influenced by the body and movement. His fully-cemented new role with Rochas, overseeing ready to wear, marketing, communications, and more, is part of owner Interparfums SA’s big push on the fashion side of the business. The collection is expected to retail in the €1,000 to €2,000 range, with some leather accessories up for offer too. “I am delighted to welcome Alessandro as creative director,” Philippe Bénaçin, CEO of Interparfums, said. “ His work is defined by elegance, modern femininity, and constant research on women’s body expression. Through his lens, he will write a new chapter for this House built on audacity, femininity, and sophistication,”.

