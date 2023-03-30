The Met Rolled Out The Orange Carpet To Welcome Sulwhasoo To NYC

Results-driven luxury Korean skincare brand Sulwhasoo pulled out all the stops to celebrate its new partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. For the launch, the Fifth Avenue institution was transformed with ambient amber lighting and staff clad in orange suits, as guests headed to the Temple of Dendur for a seated dinner party. Kicking things off, the brand’s global ambassadors Rosé from BLACKPINK (if you’re wondering why there were hordes of fans and paps lined up outside), Academy Award-winning actress Yuh-Jung Youn, and Chinese actress Jia Song also began the evening with remarks about the brand.

In a rare occurrence, the famed Temple of Dendur took on the form of a chic club for the evening, with glossy lacquered dining tables laid out in an intimate lounge area, complete with a DJ booth, dance floor, and photo activation. The menu was designed by Atomix Michelin-starred chef, Junghyun Park, with a particular nod to ginseng—the skincare brand’s hero ingredient—while award-winning mixologist also whipped up ginseng-infused cocktails. Making use of the Temple’s grand scale, two new short films by the brand, one featuring ambassador Tilda Swinton, were beamed onto the walls.

Over dessert, the crowd enjoyed an energetic surprise performance by Ambiguous Dance Company, before the after party began. Dressed in cocktail attire, several hundred industry insiders joined for the bash, which featured a live set by Grammy Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak, who is half Korean on his mother’s side. As part of the year-long program with The Met, Sulwhasoo’s support will help realize programs, including The Met’s Women and the Critical Eye panel discussion and reception happening next month.

Among those who enjoyed a ‘night at the museum’ were Ashley Park, Paul Forman, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Charli XCX, FERG, Antoni Porowski, Katerina Tannenbaum, Precious Lee, Georgia Fowler, Paloma Elsesser, Duckie Thot, Violetta Komyshan, Tata Harper, and many more.

Peek inside the soirée below:

Images: BFA

