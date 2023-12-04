Brazilian fashion plates Patricia Bonaldi and Alessandra Ambrosio have teamed up once again. The latest chapter in their collaboration—which includes a previous co-designed collection and Ambrosio gracing the PatBo runways in the past—sees the supermodel partner with Bonaldi for the PatBo Resort ’24 collection.

Launching today, the line is inspired by the vibrant style of Miami, where PatBo is set to cut the ribbon on a new boutique later this week in the Design District. In conjunction with the retail venture, the collection is filled with vivid hues, dance floor-ready silhouettes (party in the city where the heat is on, etc.!!), nods to Art Deco influences, and beachy and embellished pieces to boot, which all nod to the fun and vibrant spirit of the coastal city.

Ambrosio will also help ring in celebrations later this week as the brand plans a major, music-filled bash during Art Basel to introduce the store to the locale. “Miami is a very special place to me and creating a collection inspired by the city was a total joy, especially with my friend Alessandra,” designer Bonaldi said. “We reimagined iconic PatBO silhouettes in fresh fabrics and new details for beach, party and evening, incorporating hand beading and embroidery through the lens of Miami’s iconic style.”

The 23 pieces launched online today, as well as in the Soho, Manhattan store, and will decorate the racks at the Miami boutique once it opens this week. You’ll also find the collaboration on Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, FWRD, Revolve, Harrods, and LUISAVIAROMA, with prices ranging from $150 to $1,300.

Peruse below, and plan your wishlist accordingly:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.