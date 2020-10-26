The Costume Institute’s ‘About Time’ Exhibit Opens This Thursday

It feels like just yesterday that Anna Wintour adamantly stated that the Met Gala would go ahead on the ‘First Monday of May’. Of course, like every major event this year, the extravagant celebration was called off. But this week, the curtains will finally be lifted on the “About Time: Fashion and Duration” exhibit.

The Metropolitan Museum, which reopened last month, is turning 150 this year. The theme this year was chosen in honor of the milestone, and it’s certainly a case of better late than never.

The exhibit will feature 60 outfits—in reference to there being 60 minutes in an hour—from designers including Cristóbal Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson, Rei Kawakubo, Marc Jacobs, Gianni Versace, Issey Miyake, Charles James, Nicolas Ghesquiere, Gabrielle Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, Thom Browne, and Olivier Rousteing.

Unsurprisingly, visitors will need to opt for timed tickets to enter the museum. You can select yours here and find out more about the exhibit on the site’s FAQ page.

The exhibit will run until February 7, 2021.

