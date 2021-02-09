Daily News: SJP To Perform In NY PopsUp, JLo Covers Allure, Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Signs with IMG, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Jennifer Lopes is Allure’s 30th anniversary covergirl

The devil works hard—but Jennifer Lopez works harder! The multi-hyphenate musician, actress, entrepreneur, and all-around icon is the cover girl for Allure’s 30th anniversary issue. In the accompanying interview, Lopez breaks down her career over the past several decades and speaks about how she broke boundaries for women with different skin tones, body types, and backgrounds. The editorial is also peak JLo, featuring the star (with a new pixie cut!) bedecked in major sparkle from Laurel DeWitt, House of Emmanuele, and Area, courtesy of stylist Nicola Formichetti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure)

IMG signs Natalia Bryant

Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, might be coming soon to a runway near you. The 18-year-old has officially joined IMG Models, who will begin building her profile within the fashion and beauty industries this year. “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively,” she said in a statement. Bryant is the latest Gen Z celebrity to sign with IMG, following Amanda Gorman and Ella Emhoff’s contracts last month.

Gisele Bündchen leaves IMG Models

The Brazilian model is leaving IMG after being represented by the agency for 22 years. The runway legend, 40, will now be represented by her twin sister Patricia instead. IMG has been Bündchen’s home base since 1997, following her debut in Alexander McQueen’s Spring Summer 1998 show and subsequent rise to Victoria’s Secret Angel stardom.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Hugh Jackman, and more to perform for NY PopsUp

Missing live performances? Say no more; “NY PopsUp” is imminent. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the pop-up event, which will consist of over 300 free happenings—incorporating theater, poetry, music, and more—will begin on February 20 and run through Labor Day (culminating in the 20th annual Tribeca Film Festival and The Festival at Little Island). Curated by Scott Rudin and Jane Rosenthal, the statewide festival will spread across the five boroughs over the course of 100 days, with the goal of reviving the city’s live entertainment industry. Of course, the event packs plenty of star power, thanks to performances by Sarah Jessica Parker, Hugh Jackman, Amy Schumer, Alec Baldwin, Chris Rock, Patti Smith, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, and many more. NY PopsUp will also herald the opening of flexible venues throughout the state, marking the first indoor performances since the pandemic hit last year.

The late Chadwick Boseman stars in Vanity Fair’s “Awards Extra” issue

In a touching tribute, the late actor is the cover star for Vanity Fair’s “Awards Extra” special edition issue. Inside the magazine, Boseman’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” co-star Viola Davis, producer Denzel Washington, and more reminisce on their experience filming with the “Black Panther” star, who died from colon cancer last August. Rather than a series of curated editorial imagery, the article’s photographs encompass shots of Boseman from his numerous hit movies, like “Da 5 Bloods,” “Marshall,” and “42”—though he looks absolutely radiant in Gucci for the cover, an outtake from a 2017 Vanity Fair shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

Paloma, Cami, Binx, and JLo front new Coach campaign

An accessory that doubles as a chic sleeping aid when needed? Send it our way, please. Coach’s new Pillow Tabby debuted today, with a cute campaign starring Jennifer Lopez, Camila Morrone, Binx Walton, Paloma Elsesser, and Quincy. Lensed by Juergen Teller, the images show the tote in its candy pinks and chalky naturals looking as tempting as it does soothing. The bag—a plush, functional reimagination of an archival 1970s design—retails for $495.

Charles de Vilmorin named new creative director of Rochas

Charles de Vilmorin is the new creative director of Rochas, succeeding the vacant position previously held by Alessandro Dell’Acqua until February 2020. The up-and-coming designer, 24, is a fresh graduate from La Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne. Vilmorin will continue to curate his own label’s colorful and playful creations, which he debuted with a haute couture collection last month. It also doesn’t hurt that Rochas is part of his DNA—the designer’s great-aunt, heiress Louise de Vilmorin, was a friend of Marcel Rochas’ wife Hélène back in the day!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochas Paris (@rochasofficial)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.