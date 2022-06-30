Rebecca Taylor Celebrates Hamptons Pop-up & New Collaboration With Fisch Swim At Topping Rose House

Bridgehampton meets St. Barths! Toasting to their new collaboration, Rebecca Taylor’s Steven Cateron and Fisch Swim founder Agnes Fischer welcomed a group of editors, influencers, and tastemakers Out East for a golden hour cocktail reception, followed by a delectable feast at Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House.

The NYC-based label has teamed up with the Saint Barthélemy-inspired eco-conscious swimwear brand on a capsule collection of bikinis, one pieces, and pareos. During the course of the evening, guests got a closer glimpse of the vintage postcard-style sea life prints, as they also decorated the table linens, and heard more about the backstory to Fisch. Founded in 2017, the company was one of the first to use game-changing ECONYL (regenerated nylon fiber created from abandoned fishing nets) and prove that sustainably-minded swimwear doesn’t have to compromise on silhouette or style.

Swimwear from the collaboration, which is handmade in Italy, will be available to shop at the Rebecca Taylor pop-up at Topping Rose House, which opens tomorrow July 1 at 10AM and runs through Sunday, July 3 at 5PM. Ensuring you’ll be fully kitted out for the holiday weekend, the selection will feature not just floaty dresses and romantic separates that we know and love Rebecca Taylor for, but also tote bags, bucket hats, and additional accessories to outfit you from head-to-toe.

Among those in attendance were Jenny Cipoletti, Casey Fremont, Dria Murphy, Mary Kate-Boylan, Sarah Zendejas, Kia D. Goosby, Maggie McCormack, Ivana Korda, Irina Kro, Emily Kammeyer Sumner, Blue Lindeberg, Nora O’Neil, Jenna Wojciechowski, Frida Becker, and many more. Naturally, all were resplendent in their Summer ’22 Rebecca finery too.

