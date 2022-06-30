Kate Bock’s Go-to Skincare Guru Cynthia Rivas On Her Paris Pop-up And What Her ‘Haute Couture Facial’ Entails

In Paris for the Couture shows? Then you *simplement* must visit supermodel-approved esthetician Cynthia Rivas at her pop-up skincare practice at the beautiful Le Sofitel Le Faubourg hotel from July 3 through 7. Those in town can book an appointment with Rivas to experience her new signature Haute Couture facial, which promises to cleanse, de-puff, hydrate, lift, and sculpt your bone structure to the high heavens. (We can personally vouch for the re-emergence of cheekbones and jawlines post-service.) Ahead of her Parisian takeover, we got to catch up with the expert who Kate Bock had on hand to prep her skin on the morning of her wedding (no biggie….). Safe to say, we took plenty of notes. Right this way!

Before you launched your aesthetician business, you worked under dermatologists. What prompted the pivot?

I first got my start working at a med spa. I relentlessly began honing my craft and I realized I wanted to learn more about the medical side of skin care and the best way to do that was by working with a doctor. Those years working in dermatology really gave me invaluable experience, but I learned that if I wanted to reach my complete vision of skin care, I would need to venture out on my own. Thus, the creation of Cynthia Rivas Skin Care and the rest is now history!

Tell us what makes a Cynthia Rivas experience different and memorable?

To me it’s all about the customization. Like an artist, you never want to get stuck in a box. That’s why I call my office in NYC, the Cynthia Rivas Skin Care Studio. I am creating a treatment for each client. My sessions are results driven treatments that combine cutting edge medical technology with effective, timeless techniques. I use products from all around the world as I like taking a global approach to skin care. I also love to educate my clients so they can address the total health and well-being of their skin. My clients mean everything to me and I strive to provide the best there is to offer.

What’s the backstory to the Haute Couture Signature Treatment? What does it entail?

In honor of Couture week, I wanted to bring a results driven, no downtime, elegant skin care treatment to Paris. This treatment is a combination of my absolute favorite therapies and products. You can expect to look refreshed, glowing, and lifted. I want my clients to be ready for a show/event/date night as soon as they walk out of the treatment room, it’s going to be amazing!

Will you be offering more than the Haute Couture treatment?

Yes, the Haute Couture treatment will be my signature offering to showcase my approach to skin care, but I will have other treatments available, including mini facials for those with busy schedules.

What can guests expect from the pop-up?

To leave loving their skin and having gained knowledge of how to keep their skin looking its best. I am a firm believer that along with in office treatments, the most important rule is to treat your skin at home every day. I have a hand-picked curated list of my favorite skincare lines such as iS Clinical, Biologique Recherche, and Restorsea that I will be sharing with my guests. iS Clinical is going to be gifting amazing gift bags with some of my favorite products. Guests will also get the opportunity to try different machines that might not be offered in Paris. So, it’s a great way to experience it all.

What makes the city a perfect location for your pop-up?

Parisians really appreciate art and passion, so I thought it was would be the perfect place to share my passion, my creativity, and my twist on skincare. It was always a dream of mine to come back here to experience the culture again. There’s so much to learn, eat and drink!

Do you plan on more pop-ups in other cities in the near future?

Yes, my dream is to be able to continue to travel the world, learn new skincare techniques, and share my knowledge of skincare. I have a few in the works for next year. You can stay tuned by following me on Instagram…

What’s something all clients you see could be doing better in the summer months?

I recommend being smart with sun exposure—or in other words limiting sun exposure. The #1 rule for summer skin is to wear sunscreen! I have seen too much sun damage to not preach this. It wreaks havoc on your skin and will nullify everything you worked on to rejuvenate and keep your skin healthy. Everyone should be using a broad-spectrum sunscreen every single day. It’s also important to use an antioxidant product to protect and repair your skin from free radical damage. I personally love iS Clinical sunscreens and antioxidant products.

Speaking of! What are your five skincare desert island products?

1)iS Clinical Extreme Protect 40

2)iS Clinical Pro Heal Serum Advanced

3) Biologique Recherche Serum Amniotique

4) Restorsea Rebalancing Lotion

5) iS Clinical Cleansing Complex

What’s your biggest dream for the business?

That’s a tough one to answer, but one of my goals is to eventually come out with my own product. That has always been a dream of mine. I don’t want to sound cliché, but my work has afforded me to meet and visit so many amazing people and places. My dreams are already coming true. I just want to continue the journey with great people around me.

