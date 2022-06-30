Daily News: Tyler McCall Says Bye To Fashionista, Updates From The East End, And More

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Tyler McCall bids adieu to Fashionista.com

Fashionista editor in chief and longtime staffer Tyler McCall is leaving her role. The industry fixture penned a post to let the site’s readers know she will be transitioning to full-time freelance work (and, we guess, more in-depth social media archiving of Gossip Girl trivia). McCall will hand the top editor reigns over to West Coast-based Dhani Mau. In her farewell post, she writes, “Since 2019, I’ve had the extreme privilege of leading up the same site that helped foster my love of fashion, and our little office has been the most consistent thing in my life since I moved to New York 10 years ago.” Read her signing off note and trip down memory lane, below. Bonne chance!

some personal news: I cried while writing this! some professional news: https://t.co/BlzO8SEY00 — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) June 30, 2022

Emily Tisch Sussman launches She Pivots: The Podcast with outdoor Hamptons soirée

East Enders joined leading political strategist and host Emily Tisch Sussman to raise a glass to her latest project, She Pivots: The Podcast. The new audio series, powered by media brand Marie Claire, will feature in-depth conversations with women who have navigated the highs and lows of successful career changes. Guests who attended the cocktail hour and al fresco dinner, which was held at her Watermill home, included Alison Morris, Danielle McNally, Zara Tisch, Patricia Reed, Neha Prakash, Carolina Izquierdo, Carolyn Angel, Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, Dria Murphy, Hayley Schmitz, Hillary Koota Krevlin, Katia Beauchamp, Lyndsay Caleo Karol, Jill Brand, and Tory Diamond, among others. You can listen to the podcast here.

Images: Aletiza Photo

Dria Murphy teams up with Taryn Winters

Speaking of East End regulars! Alise Collective/the ness founder Dria Murphy has collaborated with NY-based female lingerie designer Taryn Winters on a capsule collection. The seven-piece offering of lingerie created with Winters is the first in a series that Murphy plans to roll out under the by dria umbrella. Each piece in the line is intended for women to wear for their own enjoyment, dispelling the notion that they should save their best for someone else’s gaze. The collection is available to purchase at Joey Wolffer’s shop in Sag Harbor—and we’re inspired to style ours with a loose-fit blazer, jewelry, and a Martini just like Murphy did.

Sandals Resorts + Stan Herman

Stan Herman aka the father of Fashion Week has collaborated with Sandals Resorts to reimagine the resort brand’s uniforms to coincide with the company’s 40th anniversary collection. The inaugural “Anniversary Collection” debuted earlier this month at the opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao. Herman has designed the uniforms for a wide range of staffing categories such as front of house, bell service, butlers, and beach staff.

“While each staff member is in a different uniform depending on their location and position, there is a larger sense of inclusion and cohesiveness among the team at Sandals Royal Curaçao with our wearable, contemporary looks,” Herman says.

The Sandals Resorts collection will be rolled out across all SRI hotels over the next two years, with sketches already underway for Sandals Dunn’s River opening in Jamaica in May 2023.

