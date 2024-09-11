Rebecca Hessel Cohen Turned LoveShackFancy’s Runway Into A Tea Party For Spring 2025!

New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2025 shows are under way—and we’re taking you backstage with us. On Day 5, Rebecca Hessel Cohen hosted guests for a salon-style tea party for LoveShackFancy. Inspired by Christian Dior’s own couture atelier, the space found attendees seated around miniature pink Madelines, tea sandwiches, and glasses of champagne to take in her latest princess-worthy designs. Below, we caught up with Cohen to discuss her new inspirations, a surprise runway collaboration, and the power of pink!

What inspired this season’s salon-style runway?

I went to Christian Dior’s atelier, which they’ve kept intact since he used to do his salon shows in Paris. I was just so inspired. I love the romance of it all. I realized I wanted to do it in my house, but it’s not big enough—so why not do it at our show?

What themes are in the Spring 2025 collection?

The core themes is a sweet palette of confectionaries. It’s like you’re walking into a French patisserie—beautiful, embellished sequins, beadwork, gorgeous featherweight chiffons, very diaphanous fabrics. Just pieces that move with you!

LoveShackFancy is known for its collaborations. What collabs did you use in this show?

We had Hannah Rosater. She is an amazing designer, and we used all of her upcycled bags and fabrics for the accessories. We had vintage shoes from Millennial Decorator, [and] fun vintage Manolos.

Pink is so core to the brand. Why are you always thinking pink?

Pink just makes me happy! It’s a way of life. I fell in love with pink when I had two daughters. I always liked pink, but then I loved pink, so for me, it just makes me happy. I love to see what it brings out in everyone else!

