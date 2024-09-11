Ana Sky’s Music Breakthrough Is Just Beginning!

Ana Sky is on the rise! The young musician shares how she finds creative inspiration and balances two challenging careers while taking her

first steps into the fashion world.

When did your career in music begin?

I’ve been singing in choirs my whole life, just privately. I’ve always been singing. It’s only since last winter that I was discovered. I’ve been writing poetry since I was 14. Songwriting has been amazing. It’s like bringing my poems to life in a medium that has always brought me joy.

How would you describe your sound?

It’s a blend of Lana Del Rey meets Amy Winehouse, with maybe a sprinkle of Adele. It’s dreamy, romantic music, with a bit of a modern flair. We harken to some of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s sounds, and put a modern spin on it. The subject matter of my songs is pretty introspective.

Who are some musicians you admire or look up to?

Lana Del Rey and Amy Winehouse because they’re such big inspirations. I think that translates into my sound. Edith Piaf—when I first heard her sing when I was younger, it just blew my mind, because I’d never heard such a rich tone like that. When I was younger, I felt self-conscious about that, because I didn’t sound like my friends and peers. Now, it’s cool that that’s something that makes me different. Some other influences [are] Billie Eilish and Nessa Barrett, in terms of direct inspiration.

In addition to music, you’re also a biologist. How did that come about?

I have my degree in biology. I’m in school to become certified in embryology, which is doing IVF and fertility treatments. I’ve been singing my whole life, but living in L.A. I’ve seen people come and go trying to make it. I felt like it was such an unstable industry that I never considered going into it myself. I pursued science, and when this opportunity presented itself, I was like, “I would be crazy not to take it.”

How do you balance these two careers?

I’m trying to find the perfect balance. I’m currently in school in San Diego. During the week, I’m mostly doing my studies, and on the weekends, I go back to L.A. and do photo shoots and interviews. I never anticipated that I would be able to pursue music. I enrolled in school before this happened, so I figured it’s worth it to get my certification.

Where do you want to see your career go in the future?

In a perfect world, I would love to pursue music as my primary career. I’m grateful that I have my embryologist degree. But I would love to be able to pursue music full-time. I have a lot of things that I would like to share with the world. Music is the perfect way for me to do that. I would love to be in a position where I can use my music to lift up and help other people, the way that music has always done for me.

Ana Sky is your stage name. How did you come up with that?

I wanted something that encapsulated my spirit. I loved the idea of the sky. It’s pretty limitless, and it’s also where stars go. I’m someone that loves nature. I wanted something that reflected that, and something that is memorable. My real last name is fine, but it didn’t feel like it had the same sparkle. We brainstormed different options, and “Ana Sky” stood out immediately.

Let’s talk fashion. How do you describe your personal style?

I’m a chameleon. I can take on a lot of different styles and feel comfortable in them. My style tends toward romantic, classical vibes, but I love smart tailoring and edgier looks. I love trying new things with my style.

Who are some of your favorite brands or designers?

I’ve always loved Versace and Louis Vuitton. I also love a lot of modern and classic designers, like Karl Lagerfeld. I think Phillip Lim is very talented. I like Hervé Léger and Prada, too; it depends on the season.

What are you looking forward to this fall?

Releasing my first single! We’ve been working hard to be able to share this piece, and I’m super excited about it. I’m graduating school. That’s exciting. Obviously, attending NYFW as well. And being able to perform!

All images: Courtesy of Ana Sky

