Last Looks from NYFW: Tia Adeola, Alexis Bittar, Melke, Meruert Tolegen, Dennis Basso, Frederick Anderson, Alice + Olivia, and More!

Whew! New York Fashion Week’s Fall 2025 season came to a head in its final days, packed with new collections shown across the city. Independent and emerging brands made strong impressions from venue choices and displays, while established names showed strength through their brand signatures. Check out some of the top designs and showcases we discovered along the way, below!

Tia Adeola Celebrates Her 10th Anniversary With Her Greatest Hits!

Tia Adeola, who’s been on the New York Fashion Week circuit for a full decade, showcased her Fall 2025 collection in Bushwick on Sunday night. The 10th anniversary show honored both her Nigerian roots and brand signatures, from body-hugging separates to sheer minidresses, feather-accented maxi’s, and asymmetric miniskirts—also nodding to the label’s initial name, Slashed by Tia. Notable highlights included cowrie shells and beads used as embellishments across jeans and dresses, creating heavily textured looks with more detail than meets the eye. Pops of bright red, emerald, and punchy yellow formed a dynamic color palette, alongside tonal black, white, and pale blues. The finale closed with Tia leading her models, while everyone threw pink bills to celebrate the designer—which also paid tribute to the Nigerian tradition of throwing money as a symbol of honor, support, and prosperity during celebratory events.

All images: Launchmetrics for Tia Adeola

Alexis Bittar’s Surreal NYFW Presentation Goes Back To The Future

Alexis Bittar presented for the first time at New York Fashion Week, after over 30 years leading his namesake jewelry brand. The Brooklyn-based designer’s latest line, however, wasn’t only displayed in glass cases for guests to peruse—it also featured a surrealist “2050”-themed presentation, akin to a silent play. Bittar’s ’80s and ’90s-inspired statement necklaces, massive bangles, and sculptural clutches were placed across latex-clad models lounging at home and vacuuming. However, the main highlight was a model muse in the center, who admired her Bittar jewels in the mirror and fearfully glanced at her latex co-stars, all representing themes of sexism, ageism, and the not-so-distant future.

Melke

Emma Gage presented her label Melke‘s new collection in the format of a supper club, nodding to her midwest background and the traditional club’s sense of hospitality. Everyone entering the space faced that cheerful nature up-close as “hosts” and “guests” flipped through menus and mingled around tables, outfitted in soft knits, geometric-printed blouses, and intricately pleated coats and dresses. Melke’s signature humor was boosted by sponsor Hidden Valley Ranch this season, which decked the supper club out with a ranch dressing fountain that quickly made the rounds on Instagram—plus ranch bottle plushies, ranch-themed prints across tops and skirts, and on-site displays of ranch with fresh veggies to nibble on! Attendees were thrilled upon discovering they were gifted a bottle of ranch to take home—and, in true supper club fashion, left no leftovers.

All images: Chad Moon

Dennis Basso at The Columbus Foundation

Basso’s 2025 Fall/Winter collection is a celebration of the strong, stylish, intelligent, and practical New York woman that the designer adores. Drawing inspiration from decades of her evolution, Basso sought to capture a woman who commands her wardrobe, not the other way around. Outerwear included Russian sable, ermine, mink, curly lamb, and broadtail. Julien Farel was on hand for hair and makeup with jewelry by Jennifer Miller. The presentation brought out the likes of Meredith Marks, Erin Lichy, Adriana Callori, Crystal Rene, Amanda Sorensen, and Marc Rozic.

Meruert Tolegen Enters A Darker Chapter In FiDi

Cool-girl brand Meruert Tolegen‘s Fall 2025 show nodded to the brand’s subversive mood, held in the halls of the Financial District—a far cry from overlapping shows taking place on the UES. This season, Tolegen continued mixing her signature whimsy with her personal love for Victorian design, seen in rounded sleeves, pannier-like waistlines, and cinched bodices across dresses and coats. Soft pops of texture emerged in faux fur collar trims—as well as a shaggy faux fur dress—alongside delicate silk prints, dark floral motifs, and a standout sheer floral wedding dress.

All images: Courtesy of Meruert Tolegen

Alice + Olivia’s Fall 2025 Collection Is One For The Books—Literally!

In fair NYC, where we lay our scene! Stacey Bendet took direct inspo from Shakespeare for her Fall 2025 collection at Alice + Olivia, presented in massive dioramas themed after the bard’s works like Romeo & Juliet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. All pieces nodded to 16th century fashions with an updated twist, as well as the costumes of London’s Royal Shakespeare Company. Skirts and dresses were embroidered with poetry sonnets and glimmering multicolored flowers, while additional blouses, maxis and minidresses were printed with forest landscapes and romantic lace; Bendet even crafted a corset dress inspired by Lady Macbeth herself! The event was complete with themed Casamigos cocktails and beats by DJ Zoe Gitter, plus a starry guest list including Julianne Hough, Tiffany Haddish, Gavin Casalegno, Lana Condor, Ming Lee Simmons, Princess Nokia, and more.

All images: Joe Schildhorn & Sansho Scott

NARDOS Wows At The Plaza

Wow! The NARDOS Fall/Winter 2025 collection at The Plaza drew its inspiration from the meticulous artistry of jewelry making and it did not disappoint. Styled by Kate Young, the collection featured architectural silhouettes, fluid drapery, and exquisite embellishments. “Jewelry is designed to be cherished forever, embodying timeless beauty—an essence I sought to capture in every stitch. The collection ranges from impeccably tailored power suits to ethereal evening gowns, each reflecting couture-level craftsmanship.” Imam Nardos says. “Designing a dress is like crafting a fine timepiece or heirloom ring—it requires vision, precision, and intention. Jewelers and dressmakers are both artisans, shaping materials into timeless expressions of beauty.” Shoes were by Manolo Blahnik.

Frederick Anderson Goes To Paradise

Frederick Anderson threw a fun runway show at Paradise Club at the EDITION Times Square. Anderson showed 41 looks inspired by gothic glam. The show’s special guest performance was opera sensation, and Grammy Winner, J’Nai Bridges.

Photos David Warren

Bevza Finds Power In Subtle Details For Fall 2025

It’s all in the details! Bevza‘s Fall 2025 collection embraced that theme with its latest artisanal pieces, shown in a presentation within the storied halls of the Ukrainian Institute of America. Smoothly draped tops, trousers, and sharp coats were juxtaposed by fully braided tops and coats textured like the label’s signature wheat motif. A sharp color palette of brown, white, cream, gray, and black provided a smooth touch to the line. Meanwhile, added flair shone through from golden metal wheat-textured jewelry and details from knotted waistlines to delicate sequined fringe.

All images: Courtesy of Bevza

