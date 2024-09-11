Rachel Zoe Announces Divorce From Rodger Berman

We die! On Wednesday, Rachel Zoe announced her divorce from husband Rodger Berman. The pair have split after 26 of marriage, where Berman served as Zoe’s president of Rachel Zoe Inc. The duo’s separation was shared by Zoe on Instagram in a feed post, where the longtime stylist and designer noted the decision was mutual. “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter,” Zoe said.

Louis Vuitton Reveals New Inside Out Version Of Neverfull Bag

Love it or hate it, Louis Vuitton’s Neverfull bag is here to stay! Creative director Pharrell released a new iteration of the unlined tote bag for Fall 2024, the Neverfull Inside Out, which features an inside-out construction. The style’s latest silhouette allows the monogrammed tote to be reversed, revealing an inside layer printed with the brand’s “Louis Vuitton” stamp in hues of taupe, black, pink, blue, red, or yellow. Launching on September 20, the bag will be released in both small and medium sizes—and feature a campaign starring Sophie Turner, according to the brand.

’90s & 2010’s Fashion Gets The Docuseries Treatment In Kingdom of Dreams

Mark your calendars—a new fashion doc is dropping! On Sept. 15, Kingdom of Dreams—a docuseries focusing on the fashion industry from the early 1990’s through 2010’s—will launch on The Network. The original show will particularly focus on the careers of Marc Jacobs, John Galliano, Tom Ford, and Alexander McQueen as they became household names—and changed the industry forever.

Stefano Pilati Adds Mario Grauso As New CEO!

Stefani Pilati’s got a new recruit! Mario Grauso is joining the fashion designer as CEO to launch a new men’s and women’s label. The duo’s new project will find Grauso and Pilati relaunching his “Random Identities” casual line, highlighting genderless fashion, and collaborating with well-known fashion brands. Watch this space!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.