Ralph Lauren’s Iconic Pony Gets A Makeover for Pride

Ralph Lauren is launching a ten-piece gender neutral collection for Pride month today for adults and children featuring their iconic Polo Pony made over in rainbow colors. The collection consists of a Polo shirt, graphic tee, tank top, sweatshirt, flag sweater, fanny pack, baseball cap, water bottle, socks, and a dog Polo.

Ralph is donating 100% of the purchase price from the sale of each Polo shirt and dog Polo shirt, and 25% of the purchase price from the sale of each graphic tee, sweatshirt, flag sweater, fanny pack, baseball cap, and socks to Stonewall Community Foundation.

Today they’re also launching a digital campaign featuring Indya Moore; writer, producer and actor Dan Levy; singer and actor Jeremy Pope; illustrator Richard Haines and artist Deep Pool; models Erika Linder and Heather Kemesky; author Sarah M. Broom; producer and director Greg Berlanti alongside soccer player and producer Robbie Rogers; chef Kristen Kish; US army veteran Anthony Woods; TikTok duo Ebony and Denise from Team2Moms; as well as photographers Micaiah Carter, Soraya Zaman, and Cass Bird with her family.

“Pride is another way for us to prove that love transcends all borders, and that by standing together with the LGBTQIA+ community, the Black Community and their allies, we can send a message of solidarity to the world,” said David Lauren, chief innovation officer, Ralph Lauren in a statement.

