Chic Report

10 Trendy Reusable Face Masks

by Nandini Vaid
Face Masks

Ready to step out in the world again? A face mask is the new normal and also mandatory to have on while visiting most public spaces.  Stay safe and on trend with your mask on – here is a list of washable and reusable face masks and covers to consider!

1. Boden Face Mask, Price: $30

Boden

2. Title Of Work Raw Center Seam Face Mask, Price: $150

Title Of Work

3. Socialite Face Mask, 2 Pack Price: $28 (Adult), $24 (Kids)

Socialite

4. Gemelli Black Hat with Face Cover, Price: $35

Gemelli

5. Kule Stripe 2 Pack Face Mask, Price: $24

KULE

6. Nordstrom 4 Pack Adjustable Face Mask $20.00

Nordstrom

7. Love Changes 3 Pack Gaiter Adult Face Mask, Price: $25

Love Changes

8. Petunia Pickle Bottom 8 Pack Kids & Adult Face Mask, Price: $35

Petunia Pickle Bottom

9. Kynsho Pinstripe Black, Price: $22

KYNSHO

10.  Curried Myrrh Hildie Reusable Face Mask, Price: $48

Curried Myrrh

