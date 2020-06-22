10 Trendy Reusable Face Masks

Ready to step out in the world again? A face mask is the new normal and also mandatory to have on while visiting most public spaces. Stay safe and on trend with your mask on – here is a list of washable and reusable face masks and covers to consider!
1. Boden Face Mask, Price: $30
2. Title Of Work Raw Center Seam Face Mask, Price: $150
3. Socialite Face Mask, 2 Pack Price: $28 (Adult), $24 (Kids)
4. Gemelli Black Hat with Face Cover, Price: $35
5. Kule Stripe 2 Pack Face Mask, Price: $24
6. Nordstrom 4 Pack Adjustable Face Mask $20.00
7. Love Changes 3 Pack Gaiter Adult Face Mask, Price: $25
8. Petunia Pickle Bottom 8 Pack Kids & Adult Face Mask, Price: $35
9. Kynsho Pinstripe Black, Price: $22
10. Curried Myrrh Hildie Reusable Face Mask, Price: $48
