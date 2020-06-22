Burberry Is Going Ahead with Runway Show in September

Burberry is planning an outdoor runway show to be held on September 17th at an undisclosed location in London. The brand will also be making the show available to watch digitally for those who won’t be able to be there in person. Burberry has also confirmed the show will be carbon-neutral.

“As humans, we have always had a deep affinity to nature.” Burberry’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci explains. “We have had to respect and rely upon its power for our very existence, whilst marveling and reveling in its extraordinary beauty. Especially recently, we have all yearned to reconnect again and for this show, I wanted to celebrate these feelings by bringing our community together in a creative experience that takes place within the beautiful, natural landscape of Britain.”

The show will be kicking off London Fashion Week, which officially starts the next day on September 18th. “Other than the models and our team, there will not be anybody physically at the location,” Tisci told WWD. “As most people are unable to travel, it was important for me to create a space where anybody would be able to engage with, and immerse themselves in the show experience. I am so excited for everybody to be involved.”

Dior is also presenting their Cruise 2021 collection on July 22nd in the Puglia region of Italy. “I think it’s also important to remember that Fashion Week is not only important for fashion family. It’s also important for the city where the fashion shows are,” artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri said today in a virtual press conference.

