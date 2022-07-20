Raissa Gerona Turns 40! Inside Her Fashion-filled Fête (Custom Peter Dundas Dress And All!) In Lake Como

Revolve’s chief brand officer Raissa Gerona turned 40 in style last week, jetting off to Lake Como with 44 of her nearest and dearest. Here, the marketing whizz tells the Daily about the milestone—including the lowdown on the glam—and what the new chapter means to her.

“I wanted a big celebration for my 40th because the road to 40 has been both the best and hardest time of my life, and I am super excited for the next decade,” Gerona says. “In my 30s, I sold two businesses, helped build a global brand, took a company public, became a mom to my beautiful daughter, and bought my dream house.”

“There were so many amazing moments throughout the trip, but I’d have to say my favorite was greeting my friends and family at the start of my birthday celebration, right before sunset,” Gerona says of the Italian getaway. “The light was so beautiful and all of the guests were even more beautiful! Everyone had a smile on their face, dancing to the live band, overlooking the gorgeous lake. I knew it was going to be a great night!”

Opting for a pretty in pink look to greet her guests, Gerona turned to the REVOLVE Atelier for a custom bustier and skirt set. To match, her adorable daughter Dylan, 4, wore a bubblegum pink tulle dress from Tulleen.

Also joining Gerona on the trip were her mom, dad, sister, brother-in-law, and nephews, as well as her close friends such as Revolve co-founder Michael Mente, influencers Aimee Song, Chriselle Lim, Lily Maymac, and Bernice Kwok-Gabel, Jocelyn Chu, and Dj Honey.

Of the scene-stealing custom DUNDAS dress she wore for the big celebration, Gerona says, “Peter and [his husband/business partner] Ev offered to make me a custom gown as a super generous gift. We only had two weeks before I left for my trip when we started. Peter and I had one conversation about what I wanted and he was able to sketch it immediately. It’s a take on a jumpsuit Emily Ratajkowski wore in Cannes a few years back. I thought the mini dress version was perfect for me, and the long train and lace paired beautifully with the Lake Como backdrop.”

“I also loved that the train was removable—perfect for dancing the night away after dinner. We had three fittings in total and the dress was made locally in Downtown, Los Angeles at our REVOLVE Owned Brand Offices where we have an atelier studio. They finished just in the knick of time; a few hours before I left for the airport. The dress came out so beautifully. It’s absolutely my dream dress!”

See more snaps from the celebration, below.

Images: Courtesy of Raissa Gerona

