Clare Waight Keller Is Back, Willy Chavarria x Dickies, Campaigns To Peruse, Lori Harvey Fêtes Her Swim Line, And More!

World—rejoice! Former Chloé and Givenchy creative director Clare Waight Keller is gifting her design talent to the world once more, and everyone can get in on it. The rumors are confirmed, the Briton is indeed launching her own label with Uniqlo. Debuting September 15, Uniqlo: C is comprised of 30 pieces for the Fall 2023 collection, all of which embody the themes of ‘fluidity, movement, and femininity.’ The pieces, such as a hero trench coat, shackets, pleated skirts, and easy breezy dresses will be available in some 1,500 stores worldwide, with unbeatable prices. There’ll also be a Waight Keller-designed update to the TikTok famous Round Mini Shoulder Bag—after all, the designer was known for phenomenally popular handbags during her six-year reign at Chloé—and a pair of lug sole vegan leather Chelsea boots (marking Uniqlo’s first foray into footwear.) Mark those cals for 9/15!

Lori Harvey and Revolve celebrate the launch of Yevrah swimwear

Have you heard the word? Lori Harvey has launched her own swim line, Yevrah, exclusively with Revolve. To toast to the collection of retro-inspired pieces, the model and influencer hosted a bash (poolside, duh) with the e-tailer at Villa Fiona in Los Angeles. The event brought out the likes of Normani, Tiffany Haddish, Justine Skye, Winnie Harlow, Jasmine Sanders, Uche Moxam, Clinton Moxam, Madison Bailey, Christine Chiu, Revolve’s Raissa Gerona, and Harvey’s partner, British actor Damson Idris. Peep the fun, below:

Karolina Kurkova stars in the GENNY Fall Winter ’23 campaign

Luxe Italian label GENNY has launched its latest campaign, with Euro stunner Karolina Kurkova starring front and center. The Czech supermodel was styled by Alex White in the new season wares and captured by Dario Cattelani, showcasing everything from eveningwear and tailoring to knitwear to outerwear. Kurkova follows in the footsteps of Sara Sampaio, who’s featured in the ad campaigns the last two seasons. Of her decision to cast runway legend Kurkova, creative director Sara Cavazza said that it was her status as an industry icon that sealed the deal. “Karolina, a model with vast experience and the correct artistic maturity, symbolizes a woman who not only has the looks but also the heart to wear the more sentimental soul of GENNY,” Cavazza explained. Check it out, below:

Tommy Hilfiger brings together fashionable families for Fall ’23 campaign

Five all-American families lead the campaign for all-American brand Tommy Hilfiger this season. Quincy Jones, SZA, Paloma Elsesser, Amber Valletta, and Devon and Steve Aoki are captured with their nearest and dearest for the multi-generational campaign, styled by Carlos Nazario and lensed in their respective homes by Renell Medrano.“This campaign is an all-out celebration of our brand values of belonging and inclusivity with a focus on family,” Hilfiger said. “We’ve brought together a cast of uniquely talented friends and family whose deep bonds and unwavering support of one another reminds me of the powerful relationships I have with my loved ones.” And what better way to showcase the Classic American Cool collection essentials and heritage styles than on folks of all ages, shapes, sizes, and backgrounds captured across the country? Now that’s giving the fuzzies. See some of the feel good imagery, below:

Willy Chavarria teams up with Dickies

Willy Chavarria x Dickies is here—a collaboration between the NYC-based menswear brand and the world-famous workwear brand. The capsule, which is exclusive to Bergdorf Goodman as well as both brands’ websites, is an offering of nine pieces such as work shirts, oversize bombers, cargo pants, and shorts in a pared-back capsule of black and beige. While the color offering is on the minimal side, the collab doesn’t scrimp on impact. Expect Dickies classics redone in the designer’s spot-on, elegant yet modern tailoring. “I have had a long and personal relationship with Dickies-growing up wearing the brand and later being inspired by it,” Chavarria said. “Few brands have been globally iconic and had such an important role in cultural narratives as Dickies. To me, the most elegant look will always be a clean, pressed pair of Dickies pants worn with a crisp white T-shirt.” The pieces range in price from $210-$250. Shop it while stocks last!

