Who *Wasn’t* At The Carine Roitfeld x Dundas NYFW Afterparty?!

The NYFW Afterparty—like theeeee NYFW Afterparty. Fashion icon Carine Roitfeld joined forces with Peter Dundas, Bianca Brandolini, Ev Bousis, and her son and daughter Vladimir and Julia Roitfeld to host a proper party over the weekend. Roitfeld had been in the city to host a signing of her new Rizzoli tome just days before at Bookmarc—and why skip down without doubling down on the celebrations?

The do took place at private member’s club Casa Cipriani’s plush Living Room space, inviting globe-trotting and local designers, celebrities, models, DJs, influencers, and tastemakers alike to come hang out in style. DJ Mia Moretti was on the decks while guests sipped Casamigos cocktails all night long.

Spotted in the crowd? Our beady eyes spied Leonardo Dicaprio, Teyana Taylor, Jared Leto, Alix Earle, Irina Shayk, Tobey Maguire, Coco Rocha, Lila Moss, Jasmine Sanders, Whitney Port, Steph Shep, Venus Williams, Poppy Delevigne, Lori Harvey, Bernard James, Alex Pettyfer, Hannah Bronfman, Shea Marie, Elizabeth Sulcer, Jeremy Scott, Jasmine Tookes, Sean O’Pry, James Marsden, Nicole Warne, Sabine Getty, Olympia of Greece, Achileas of Greece, Vanessa Moody, Edward Enninful, Fireboy DML, Rebecca Vallance, Erica Pelosini, Carlos Mota, Alexandra Richards, Sinead Bovell, Halimotu Shokunbi, Natasha Poonawalla, Marcelo Gaia, Didi Stone, Jess Hunt, Patrick Ta, Daniella Braga, Zani Gugelman, Shawn Levy, Ellie Thuman, Amber Wang, Luiza Ottoni, Daiane Sodre, Dani Braga, Ginevra Mavilla, Rushka Bergman, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Anna Diop, and plenty more.

Take a peek behind the curtains of the party, below:

Images: Tonya Matyu

