Everything You Need To Know About The First Raf Simons x Prada Show

For their first outing as co-creative directors of Prada, Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada enlisted a cast of rookie runway models; it was an effective way of signaling a clean slate and a fresh start as they begin their collaborative journey.

While Simons won’t show his menswear debut until January, the duo collectively showcased their SS ’21 womenswear collection in Milan today, answering questions about the design direction in a creative conversation afterwards.

While Simons’ menswear debut for the brand is set to take place next January, the women’s presentation offered some clues as to what to expect. In short: a pared back, streamlined vision: with the iconic Prada logo, literally, front and center. (One wonders will attention-grabbing chest logos become a thing in the age of Zoom?) Simon’s own aesthetic was certainly apparent in the offering, with faint graphic artwork, oversized-yet-structured silhouettes, and skinny-leg trousers seen throughout. It was almost a personalizing, Prada-fying of his pared-back uniform, if you will.

Watch two of fashion’s finest discuss their inaugural joint collection:

Prada Spring/Summer 2021 Womenswear Show – A conversation with Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to Follow#PradaSS21 https://t.co/SQb1bhmKOH — PRADA (@Prada) September 24, 2020

See the full collection below:

