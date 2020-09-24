Barbie Ferreira, Alton Mason, and More Star In 1970s-inspired H&M Studio Campaign

Leave it to H&M to give us Gucci vibes at a price point that’s in line with our budget! With their new Studio collection, it’s all about more-is-more ruffled organza, brocade in punchy hues, and trousers in a retro silhouette.

The high street brand also enlisted Barbie Ferreira, Alton Mason, Celeste, Veronika Heilbrunner, Young Emperors, and Mia Kong to star in the campaign for the 1970s-reminiscent collection: each talent styling their own mini shoot. The offering is aptly named ‘The Refined Rebel’ and takes notable influences from the golden era of disco and punk music and style. (As you’d probably guess, David Bowie proved to be an integral influence!) The name ‘refined rebel’ also comes from writer, Violet Paget, aka Vernon Lee, and her opulent, radical style in nineteenth-century Florence.

So what got our hearts racing when the collection launched this morning? Frilly blouses made from recycled polyester, a dress with a print that looks just like a paint-splattered palette, a flounce-y coral top that looks like a lovechild of Ziggy Stardust and a Victorian queen. And, of course, that striking suit in a malachite green hue.

See our picks from the collection below:

