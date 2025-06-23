Innovative LGBTQIA-Owned Brands We Love This Pride Month!

This Pride Month, we’re celebrating diverse and inclusive labels that have become mainstays for the LGBTQIA+ community. Owned and operated by LGBTQIA+ founders themselves, these brands—which span fashion, beauty, jewelry, and more—have grown in popularity from their adaptability and unique perspectives on presentation today. From New York darlings like Presley Oldham and Tanner Fletcher to longtime staples like Parke & Ronen, discover these LGBTQIA+-owned brands that we love this month—and all year round.

Presley Oldham

Fashion runs in the family for Presley Oldham—after all, his uncle is beloved fashion designer Todd Oldham. Presley launched his namesake accessories brand in May 2020, highlighting sustainability thorough handcrafted jewelry made with upcycled pearls. Today, his star has continued rising with an expanded range of colorful glasswork and beaded styles, plus support from stars like Cole Escola and Brandon Flynn.

Private Policy

A longtime fixture on NYC’s fashion scene, Private Policy highlights fashion with purpose. Creative directors Haoran Li and Siying Qu’s collections each highlight a topical cultural cause, from ocean pollution to fisherman enslavement. The dynamic duo’s genderless pieces range from charm-adorned tops to vibrant graphic T-shirts, slinky dresses, and elegant sequined coats, delivering edgy styles for the city’s downtown and punky sets.

Tanner Fletcher

Love is always in the air for Tanner Fletcher, the popular label founded by designer duo Tanner Ritchie and Fletcher Kasell. The couple launched their brand with an emphasis on vintage details and silhouettes, from cheeky ringer tees to wide-lapeled suits adorned with toile prints, rosettes, and lacy ruffles. The pair have continued to grow in recent years, boosted by celeb spottings on Bad Bunny, Troye Sivan, and Kacey Musgraves, plus an expanded assortment of formal dresses and gowns. Most recently, they drew a fashionable crowd to St. Paul’s Chapel for a frothy bridal runway show—which concluded with a gay wedding that didn’t leave a dry eye in the house!

Good Light

Former beauty journalist and influencer David Yi had an instant hit on his hands when he launched his skincare brand Good Light. Stemming from Yi’s longtime beauty and skincare platform Very Good Light, the brand is rooted in versatility with clean, hypoallergenic, and nontoxic ingredients. Its cosmic-inspired products have become especially popular amongst the beauty editor set, including the Cosmic Dew cleanser, The Taste of Space lip milk, and Moon Glow toning lotion. But that’s not all; a percentage of sales from Good Light benefits True Colors United, which aims to find solutions for LGBTQIA+ youth homelessness.

Parke & Ronen

A longtime fixture on the menswear scene, couple Parke Lutter and Ronen Jehezkel first launched Parke & Ronen in 1997, with the goal of bringing fashion-forward techniques to men’s swimwear. In the decades since, the label’s expanded with its popular clothing and underwear lines, frequently filled with splashy prints, colors, and textures. The brand was also one of the first to jointly found New York Fashion Week: Men’s in 2015, and has remained committed to the LGBTQIA+ community with annual Pride collections and working with organizations including The Center.

Snif

Snif‘s genderless fragrances aim to provide niche scents that are affordable, ethically crafted, and simple to shop for. Founded by Bryan Edwards and Phil Riportella in 2020, the company’s popularity grew from its fine fragrances and body mists with whimsical names like Crumb Couture, Sweet Ash, and Burning Bridges—and has even expanded into home categories with coordinating candles and laundry products. As its scents regularly sell out, the label’s also provided pre-order options before restocking to further reduce overproduction, making it both mindful and inclusive.

Lucas Stowe

Lucas Stowe’s namesake label launched in 2016, with a focus on edgy garments that highlight the wearer’s body. In the years since, Stowe’s found popularity from his range of crystal-coated and see-through shirts, tank tops, gloves, tights, vests, and bodysuits. Most recently, the young designer’s grown his sparkling collection with swimwear and miniskirts—and dressed stars including Sam Smith, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

