Prada’s Fall 2021 Womenswear Predicts A Vibrant, Optimistic Future

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons are looking towards a hopeful future—one filled with plenty of possibilities. The brand’s Fall 2021 womenswear show premiered this morning in a series of whimsical, multi-colored fur rooms (viewers will recognize the venue theme from last month’s Fall 2021 menswear show). Today’s collection was the third co-designed by the duo—who seem to be on a stronger wavelength than ever—and fashion fans are loving it.

The designs, similar to the designers’ Fall menswear collection, made use of their best strengths. Of course, their luxe outerwear was a clear highlight, whether cast in fur or sequins, in double-breasted styles, or executed in a vibrant neon yellow. Prada’s signature prints came in the form of Art Deco-esque florals and geometric patterns, and she delivered with sharp staple handbags like patent leather satchels, nylon weekenders, and oversized clutches. Meanwhile Simons’ knack for layering was evident in every look, from midi skirts slipped over boots to coats and cardigans with turtlenecks underneath. His hero pieces were also on display: in particular, printed bodysuits and colorful leather gloves with utilitarian pouches (a notable standout from the Fall 2021 men’s show too). Naturally, a sublime array of textures like corduroy, stretchy jersey, and wispy feather detailing reigned supreme throughout.

With their partnership, what Prada and Simons have consistently done is stick to a mutually intense penchant for details. This season, that came forth in doses of glamour and clever references to the brand’s origins. Take for instance, how sharp necklines and knit collar patches recalled the signature Prada triangle logo. Many models clutched their coats around their torso, similar to Miuccia’s style signature. And the linings of jackets and stoles revealed sleek prints or sparkling sequins, and were paired with complementary glittering ankle boots and patent loafers.

These details culminated in a collection that, overall, is ideal for a post- and mid-pandemic world. Yes, there were plenty of comfortable sweaters and jumpsuits on the fuzzy runway, but also futuristic footwear and flowing hemlines that were crying out to be worn by an IRL audience. This seems to be on the brain for the design duo; after all, as Prada said in a post-show discussion with Lee Daniels, Marc Jacobs (a well-known Prada devotee), Hunter Schafer, and Derek Blasberg, “Optimism is mounting.” And that’s precisely what the collection portrayed. The joys from dressing up in one’s favorite pieces, or simply wearing something so textured, colorful, or packed with prints that you can’t help but break out in smile, were evident in every elegant look.

As always, Prada is perennially one to watch. Today’s show followed a string of positive press—costuming Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Dua Lipa re-wearing the designer’s 2013 Great Gatsby costumes, and a viral Spring ad campaign. The brand’s also the label commanding the most magazine covers right now, with placements in both American and Spanish Vogues, Elle, W, and Harper’s Bazaar. We’re barely two months into the new year, and Prada’s clearly leading the fashion charge. Whatever the brand, Prada, or Simons does next? You already know it’ll be a must-see moment.

See the full collection below:

