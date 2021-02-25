Daily News: Kate Moss’s New Charity Line, EmRata’s Book Announcement, Dsquared2’s Latest Collab, and More!

In a shocking twist of events, Becca Cosmetics is set to shut down in September, according to Allure. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beauty giant, famous for its highlighters, has been forced to close its doors for good. The news dropped yesterday on the brand’s Instagram, though it did so with an ode to its international fans: “We believe in you, and we believe that the beauty inside you is the light you share with the world. We are confident that the spirit of Becca will continue to live on through all of you,” read the caption.