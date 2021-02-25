Daily News: Kate Moss’s New Charity Line, EmRata’s Book Announcement, Dsquared2’s Latest Collab, and More!

Becca Cosmetics will permanently close this fall
In a shocking twist of events, Becca Cosmetics is set to shut down in September, according to Allure. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beauty giant, famous for its highlighters, has been forced to close its doors for good. The news dropped yesterday on the brand’s Instagram, though it did so with an ode to its international fans: “We believe in you, and we believe that the beauty inside you is the light you share with the world. We are confident that the spirit of Becca will continue to live on through all of you,” read the caption.
Emily Ratjakowski announces first essay collection, “My Body”
Stop the presses! EmRata’s book is on the horizon. The expectant supermodel and swimwear designer announced her debut literary project on Instagram today. Titled “My Body,” the collection of essays will explore themes of sexuality, feminism, and female beauty through Ratajkowski’s own experiences in the public eye. You can preorder your copy right here.
Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor stars in Self-Portrait’s new campaign
Do our eyes deceive us, or has Daphne Bridgerton come to life in the 21st century? We’re just kidding—mostly! However, it’s safe to say that actress Phoebe Dynevor looks especially elegant as the face of Self-Portrait’s Fall Winter 2021 campaign. The up-and-comer dons a series of delicate tweed, embellished, and lace frocks in the ads, which look positively perfect for the Regency era—or just lounging around your home in 2021. This might just be the “crown jewel” of the fashion season! BRB, we’ll be paging Lady Whistledown for more details on the starlet’s future fashion endeavors.
RAISEfashion establishes summer internship program with #ANTIRACISMFUND
RAISEfashion aims to make the fashion industry more inclusive, and is furthering that goal with a new program alongside the #ANTIRACISMFUND. The organization’s new 10-week internship program, beginning this summer, will feature a grant for students from four Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The program aims to lower the barriers for entry-level positions in the fashion industry, providing intern roles in New York City and Los Angeles at brands like Cartier, Bloomingdale’s, Shopbop, Tory Burch, Intermix, Altuzarra, and more. Undergraduate juniors and seniors can apply for the program through March 12 online, with acceptances announced by early May.
Dsquared2 collabs with Zlatan Ibrahimović on “Iconic” new capsule
Soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimović is the latest collaborator for Dsquared2. The Caten twins have rebooted their “Icon” collection as a capsule line for Spring Summer 2021, featuring Ibrahimović’s quotes, name, and ‘Only God Can Judge Me’ tattoo print. Encompassing black and blue denim, biker jackets, jersey tees, and sweatshirts, plus plenty of casual footwear, underwear and beachwear, it’s a lesson in versatile dressing with an athletic, edgy touch. You can shop the collection now on Dsquared2’s website.
Indya Moore stuns as Dazed’s latest cover star
You may know Indya Moore from FX’s hit series Pose—but how well do you really know her? For its Spring 2021 issue, Dazed placed Moore on the cover with an accompanying interview composed of questions from her friends, fans, and creative family. The star gives her honest thoughts on what the notion of the queer community means in this day and age, Black representation, and her future in the spotlight. The issue is notably the last Dazed tome for editor in chief Isabella Burley, who is handing over the reigns to Ib Kamara.
